Use infused tequila to add an extra oomph to your Margaritas

One of the steps to take your cocktails from good to great is to look into infusing your spirits. With a little bit of advance preparation, you can add flavors from herbs to fruits to vegetables into your spirits, giving your cocktails a fresh, intense boost of flavor. Infusing at home is easy, but it does take some time, so one option if you want to keep things simple is to look out for infused spirits that are commercially available.
21Seeds, for example, have a range of infused tequilas incorporating flavors like cucumber, jalapeño, and orange. You can use these spirits to create a next-level Margarita, as suggested in these recipes.
Spicy Seed Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila
- 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
- 0.5 oz simple syrup
Method:
Place all ingredients into shaker with 1.5 cups of ice. Shake 30 seconds (totally underrated and makes the cocktail), pour into a glass. Garnish with a lime and/or cucumber slice and serve.
Seed Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz 21Seeds Valencia Orange Infused Tequila
- 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
- 0.5 oz simple syrup
Method:
Place all ingredients into shaker with 1.5 cups of ice. Shake 30 seconds (totally underrated and makes the cocktail), pour into a glass. Garnish with a lime or orange slice.
Optional: Rub rim of glass with lime wedge and salt the rim. If you want to lighten it up and make it go further, add club soda.
Blackberry Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Tequila
- 1 oz Blackberry Simple Syrup
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- Fresh blackberry, jalapeño and cucumber for garnishes
Method:
Shake tequila, lime juice, blackberry simple syrup, and 1.5 cups of ice for 30 seconds
Strain and serve in ice filled glass
Garnish with a blackberry, jalapeño and cucumber