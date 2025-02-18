Use infused tequila to add an extra oomph to your Margaritas

Table of Contents Table of Contents Spicy Seed Margarita Seed Margarita Blackberry Margarita

One of the steps to take your cocktails from good to great is to look into infusing your spirits. With a little bit of advance preparation, you can add flavors from herbs to fruits to vegetables into your spirits, giving your cocktails a fresh, intense boost of flavor. Infusing at home is easy, but it does take some time, so one option if you want to keep things simple is to look out for infused spirits that are commercially available.

21Seeds, for example, have a range of infused tequilas incorporating flavors like cucumber, jalapeño, and orange. You can use these spirits to create a next-level Margarita, as suggested in these recipes.

Spicy Seed Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Method:

Place all ingredients into shaker with 1.5 cups of ice. Shake 30 seconds (totally underrated and makes the cocktail), pour into a glass. Garnish with a lime and/or cucumber slice and serve.

Seed Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 21Seeds Valencia Orange Infused Tequila

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Method:

Place all ingredients into shaker with 1.5 cups of ice. Shake 30 seconds (totally underrated and makes the cocktail), pour into a glass. Garnish with a lime or orange slice.

Optional: Rub rim of glass with lime wedge and salt the rim. If you want to lighten it up and make it go further, add club soda.

Blackberry Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Tequila

1 oz Blackberry Simple Syrup

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Fresh blackberry, jalapeño and cucumber for garnishes

Method:

Shake tequila, lime juice, blackberry simple syrup, and 1.5 cups of ice for 30 seconds

Strain and serve in ice filled glass

Garnish with a blackberry, jalapeño and cucumber