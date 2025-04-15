 Skip to main content
Show off your skills with these gorgeous tequila cocktails

By
By El Tequileño
El Tequileño

Making great cocktails isn’t just about great flavors — it’s about the whole experience of a drink. That includes details like garnishes, which add some visual flair and texture to drinks, as well as ingredients like bitters which are most detectable as scents. If you’re looking to take your cocktail making game up a notch, then challenge yourself to create a drink which is truly beautiful, with pleasing colors and composition as well as great flavors.

These stunning spring drinks from El Tequileño are the perfect inspiration, capturing all the beauty of spring in a glass.

Pretty in Pink

El Tequileño
El Tequileño

Created by El Tequileño. Available at Casa Salles (Tequila, MX)

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz El Tequileño Platinum
  • 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
  • 2 oz Pink Lemonade
  • 1 bar spoon agave syrup
  • 0.75 oz triple sec
  • Top with soda

Glassware: Highball

Method: Add all ingredients except soda to a shaker with ice, shake until cold, and strain over ice into a highball glass.

Garnish: Raspberries, edible flowers, and a cucumber ribbon

Hibiscus Margarita

El Tequileño
El Tequileño

Created by El Tequileño. Available at Casa Salles (Tequila, MX)

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz El Tequileño Platinum
  • 2 oz sweetened hibiscus juice
  • 0.5 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 0.5 oz agave syrup

Glassware: Rocks glass

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, shake until cold, strain into a rocks glass over ice, and garnish.

Garnish: Hibiscus flower, dehydrated lime wheel

Pineapple Paloma

El Tequileño
El Tequileño

Created by El Tequileño. Available at Casa Salles (Tequila, MX)

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 oz of El Tequileño Reposado
  • 2 oz of pineapple juice
  • 1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 pinch of salt
  • 3 oz sparkling pink grapefruit juice

Glassware: Highball

Method: Add tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, and sea salt to an ice-filled highball glass. Top with sparkling pink grapefruit mixer and stir.

Garnish: Slice of pineapple

