Show off your skills with these gorgeous tequila cocktails

Making great cocktails isn’t just about great flavors — it’s about the whole experience of a drink. That includes details like garnishes, which add some visual flair and texture to drinks, as well as ingredients like bitters which are most detectable as scents. If you’re looking to take your cocktail making game up a notch, then challenge yourself to create a drink which is truly beautiful, with pleasing colors and composition as well as great flavors.
These stunning spring drinks from El Tequileño are the perfect inspiration, capturing all the beauty of spring in a glass.
Pretty in Pink
Created by El Tequileño. Available at Casa Salles (Tequila, MX)
Ingredients:
- 2 oz El Tequileño Platinum
- 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
- 2 oz Pink Lemonade
- 1 bar spoon agave syrup
- 0.75 oz triple sec
- Top with soda
Glassware: Highball
Method: Add all ingredients except soda to a shaker with ice, shake until cold, and strain over ice into a highball glass.
Garnish: Raspberries, edible flowers, and a cucumber ribbon
Hibiscus Margarita
Created by El Tequileño. Available at Casa Salles (Tequila, MX)
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz El Tequileño Platinum
- 2 oz sweetened hibiscus juice
- 0.5 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
- 0.5 oz agave syrup
Glassware: Rocks glass
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, shake until cold, strain into a rocks glass over ice, and garnish.
Garnish: Hibiscus flower, dehydrated lime wheel
Pineapple Paloma
Created by El Tequileño. Available at Casa Salles (Tequila, MX)
Ingredients:
- 2.5 oz of El Tequileño Reposado
- 2 oz of pineapple juice
- 1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 pinch of salt
- 3 oz sparkling pink grapefruit juice
Glassware: Highball
Method: Add tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, and sea salt to an ice-filled highball glass. Top with sparkling pink grapefruit mixer and stir.
Garnish: Slice of pineapple