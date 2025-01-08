Brighten up the dark nights with these colorful winter cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sagamore Spirit Winter Mule Tia Merry Espresso Martini Disaronno Pink Velvet

Part of the fun of making cocktails is creating something which not only tastes good, but which looks good too. Adding the right garnish or using the right glassware for a drink will help enhance its flavors and scents, but it’s also a nice way to create a feeling of luxury, or of enjoying something special. And with the cold, dark months of winter here, it’s nice to brighten up your evening with a colorful cocktail. That doesn’t mean you need to mix neon creations reminiscent of the 80s, but using ingredients like deep red cranberry juice or a red bitter aperitif like Campari, or even a fun red candy cane as garnish, can add a note of visual interest to your drinks as well as enhancing the flavor.

Sagamore Spirit Winter Mule

Ingredients:

1.5oz Sagamore Rye

1oz Cranberry Juice

.25oz Lemon Juice

.25oz Organic Maple Syrup

2oz Ginger beer

Sage leaves for garnish

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey, cranberry juice, lemon juice and maple syrup. Top with ginger beer and give a slight stir to combine. Garnish with a sage leaf.

Tia Merry Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

25ml Tia Maria

25ml Espresso Coffee

25ml Vodka

To Rim Glass: Crushed Candy Canes

Garnish: Candy Cane and 3 Coffee Beans

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Rim a martini glass with crushed candy canes. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Ingredients:

50 ml Disaronno Velvet

10 ml Disaronno Originale

25 ml Red Bitter

Pinch of sea salt

Method:

Mix all the ingredients and pour the liquid in a glass with ice. Finish with a pinch of sea salt.