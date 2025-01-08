 Skip to main content
Brighten up the dark nights with these colorful winter cocktails

Enjoy some rosy colors in these dark months

By
colorful winter cocktails disaronno pink velvet3
Disaronno

Part of the fun of making cocktails is creating something which not only tastes good, but which looks good too. Adding the right garnish or using the right glassware for a drink will help enhance its flavors and scents, but it’s also a nice way to create a feeling of luxury, or of enjoying something special. And with the cold, dark months of winter here, it’s nice to brighten up your evening with a colorful cocktail. That doesn’t mean you need to mix neon creations reminiscent of the 80s, but using ingredients like deep red cranberry juice or a red bitter aperitif like Campari, or even a fun red candy cane as garnish, can add a note of visual interest to your drinks as well as enhancing the flavor.

Sagamore Spirit Winter Mule

Sagamore Spirit

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Sagamore Rye
  • 1oz Cranberry Juice
  • .25oz Lemon Juice
  • .25oz Organic Maple Syrup
  • 2oz Ginger beer
  • Sage leaves for garnish

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey, cranberry juice, lemon juice and maple syrup. Top with ginger beer and give a slight stir to combine. Garnish with a sage leaf.

Tia Merry Espresso Martini

Tia Maria

Ingredients:

  • 25ml Tia Maria
  • 25ml Espresso Coffee
  • 25ml Vodka
  • To Rim Glass: Crushed Candy Canes
  • Garnish: Candy Cane and 3 Coffee Beans

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Rim a martini glass with crushed candy canes. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Disaronno

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml Disaronno Velvet
  • 10 ml Disaronno Originale
  • 25 ml Red Bitter
  • Pinch of sea salt

Method:

Mix all the ingredients and pour the liquid in a glass with ice. Finish with a pinch of sea salt.

