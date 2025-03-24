 Skip to main content
Add a dash of sophistication to your day with these cognac cocktails

Add a taste of class to your drinks with cognac

By
classic cognac cocktails stacked from 6 images method b r 8 s 4
Stacked from 6 images. Method=B (R=8,S=4) Hennessy

Cognac can be one of those ingredients that’s a little intimidating to work with as a home bartender. With its fine, delicate flavors, it needs some care and thought to make the most of this spirit when mixing and a light hand with the other ingredients. But if you’ve been too intimidated to try working with cognac before then we’re here to help, with a selection of approachable, delicious cognac recipes that are perfect for the spring.

Coming from iconic brand Hennessy, these recipes use easy to enjoy flavors like berries, orange liqueur, and grapefruit to create drinks which are light, fruity, and which perfectly complement the subtle flavors of cognac — so give them a go this National Cocktail Day.

Berry Mojito

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Hennessy V.S
  • .5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 5 Berries
  • .5 oz Simple Syrup
  • A splash Club soda
  • 2 Garnish with Mint Spring

Method:

  1. Muddle in fruit, mint and simple syrup in a mixing tin
  2. Add remaining ingredients and ice to tin and shake
  3. Double strain into collins glass filled with ice
  4. Garnish with mint sprig and fresh berries

Henny-rita

Hennessy

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Hennessy V.S
  • 0.75 oz fresh lime juice
  • 0.5 oz orange liqueur
  • .25 oz Agave syrup

Method:

  • Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake to chill
  • Strain into glass with ice
  • Optional: 2 dashes of Angostura bitter

Hennessy Paloma

Hennessy

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P
  • .75oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
  • 2 oz Soda Water
  • 0.25 oz Agave Syrup
  • 1 slice of grapefruit for garnish

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a collins glass with ice
  2. Give a quick stir to combine
  3. Garnish with grapefruit edge

