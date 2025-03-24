Get out your tequila for National Cocktail Day

Table of Contents Table of Contents Golden Hour Paloma The Rosita

We’ve done vodka cocktails and whiskey cocktails, and even some unusual ingredient cocktails, but no roundup of recipes for National Cocktail Day would be complete without some tequila cocktails. This ever-popular spirit goes great with both fruit and savory flavors, making it a flexible choice for inventive drink making.

We’ve got recipes from historic brand Tequila Corralejo which aim to celebrate the classical Mexican roots of the spirit, with an elegant twist on the delicious and easy to drink Paloma, and a Negroni variation sure to please lovers of all things bitter.

Golden Hour Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila Corralejo Silver

1 oz fresh tamarind syrup (or tamarind paste mixed with agave and water)

0.75 oz fresh grapefruit juice

0.5 oz yuzu juice (or substitute with equal parts lime and Meyer lemon)

3 oz sparkling water

Pinch of chili salt

Salted mango slice, for garnish

Method:

Combine Tequila Corralejo Silver, tamarind syrup, grapefruit juice, and yuzu juice in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir gently to blend. Top with sparkling water and a pinch of Tajín or chili salt for that perfect sweet-heat balance. Garnish with a salted mango slice and let this exotic twist on the classic Paloma transport you straight to a beachside cabana—because golden hour deserves tequila.

The Rosita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Corralejo Reposado

0.5 oz Casals Vermouth

0.5 oz Campari

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Orange twist, for garnish

Method: