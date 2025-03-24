Vodka deserves respect: here are luxury cocktails to show it off

Table of Contents Table of Contents Ketel One Cosmopolitan Ketel One Martini Ketel One Double Brewed Espresso Martini Ketel One Hollywood Mule

Vodka is one of those ingredients which is popular with a general crowd but not always at the top of mind for bartenders. A quality vodka can be an intriguing, complex, wonderfully textured thing to drink, but it’s also easy to overlook as its flavors can be so subtle. If you’re working with a great vodka, though, you’ll find it is absolutely a worthy part of your home bar arsenal.

As today is National Cocktail Day, the folks at Ketel One Vodka have shared some of their favorite vodka recipes, including some classic cocktails with some unique twists to show off this sometimes overlooked spirit.

Ketel One Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

0.6 oz Orange Liqueur

Splash of Cranberry Juice

Squeeze of lime

Garnish with a lemon twist

Method:

Combine liquids in cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled Strain into chilled martini or nick & nora glass Garnish with lemon twist

Ketel One Martini

Ingredients:

1.4 oz Ketel One Vodka

0.3 oz Dry Vermouth

Garnish with a lemon twist

Method:

Stir vodka and vermouth with ice in a mixing glass Strain into a martini glass Garnish with a lemon twist

Ketel One Double Brewed Espresso Martini

By Mixologist Charles Joly

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Ketel One Vodka

0.5 oz crème de cacao

2.5 oz Guinness Cold Brew*

1 dash Angostura bitters

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker Shake with ice and strain into a chilled coupe Garnish with grated coffee bean

*Pour 14.9 oz can Guinness over 40g coarsely ground coffee. Refrigerate overnight, strain, and add 50% water to dilute.

Ketel One Hollywood Mule

By Mixologist Charles Joly

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

0.75 oz fresh lime

0.75 oz Gruner-Vetliner syrup*

4 oz ginger kombucha

Strawberry

Mint

Method:

Combine the first three ingredients in a copper mug and stir Top with ice, add Ginger Kombucha Garnish with strawberry and mint

**Gruner-Vetliner Syrup: