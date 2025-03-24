Vodka deserves respect: here are luxury cocktails to show it off

Vodka is one of those ingredients which is popular with a general crowd but not always at the top of mind for bartenders. A quality vodka can be an intriguing, complex, wonderfully textured thing to drink, but it’s also easy to overlook as its flavors can be so subtle. If you’re working with a great vodka, though, you’ll find it is absolutely a worthy part of your home bar arsenal.
As today is National Cocktail Day, the folks at Ketel One Vodka have shared some of their favorite vodka recipes, including some classic cocktails with some unique twists to show off this sometimes overlooked spirit.
Ketel One Cosmopolitan
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka
- 0.6 oz Orange Liqueur
- Splash of Cranberry Juice
- Squeeze of lime
- Garnish with a lemon twist
Method:
- Combine liquids in cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled
- Strain into chilled martini or nick & nora glass
- Garnish with lemon twist
Ketel One Martini
Ingredients:
- 1.4 oz Ketel One Vodka
- 0.3 oz Dry Vermouth
- Garnish with a lemon twist
Method:
- Stir vodka and vermouth with ice in a mixing glass
- Strain into a martini glass
- Garnish with a lemon twist
Ketel One Double Brewed Espresso Martini
By Mixologist Charles Joly
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz Ketel One Vodka
- 0.5 oz crème de cacao
- 2.5 oz Guinness Cold Brew*
- 1 dash Angostura bitters
Method:
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker
- Shake with ice and strain into a chilled coupe
- Garnish with grated coffee bean
*Pour 14.9 oz can Guinness over 40g coarsely ground coffee. Refrigerate overnight, strain, and add 50% water to dilute.
Ketel One Hollywood Mule
By Mixologist Charles Joly
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka
- 0.75 oz fresh lime
- 0.75 oz Gruner-Vetliner syrup*
- 4 oz ginger kombucha
- Strawberry
- Mint
Method:
- Combine the first three ingredients in a copper mug and stir
- Top with ice, add Ginger Kombucha
- Garnish with strawberry and mint
**Gruner-Vetliner Syrup:
- 4 oz wine to 4 oz sugar
- Warm wine, stir in sugar until dissolved
- Chill for use