Explore the whiskey lover’s choices for National Cocktail Day

Cheers to the day with the iconic cocktail spirit

By
Wyoming Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey

With today being National Cocktail Day, we’ve already covered some great drink options for vodka lovers. But if you’re a whiskey fan — particularly if you usually drink your whiskey neat — then this can be a great excuse to try mixing with this spirit too. Whiskey has such a powerful flavor that it doesn’t need to be used in large amounts to have a big impact on a drink, but even in small amounts it can add a depth and complexity to a drink that no other spirit offers.

If you’re considering raising a glass tonight, then these suggestions for Wyoming Whiskey are sure to hit the mark.

Banana Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Wyoming Whiskey Double Cask
  • 1 barspoon banana liqueur
  • 1 barspoon Grand Marnier
  • 1 dash Angostura Bitters
  • 1 dash Absinthe

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass.
  2. Stir until chilled and diluted.
  3. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.
  4. Garnish with a lemon twist and banana chip.

Wyoming Whiskey Paper Plane

Wyoming Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • ¾ ounce Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon
  • ¾ ounce Aperol
  • ¾ ounce Amaro Nonino Quintessentia
  • ¾ ounce lemon juice

Method:

  1. Add Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino and lemon juice into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.
  2. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Wyoming Revolver

Wyoming Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Wyoming Whiskey Outryder
  • ½ oz coffee liqueur
  • 1 oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
  • 2 dashes orange bitters

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass and stir with ice until properly diluted and chilled.
  2. Strain into chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass.
  3. Garnish with orange twist and cherry on a garnish pick.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
