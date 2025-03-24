Explore the whiskey lover’s choices for National Cocktail Day

With today being National Cocktail Day, we’ve already covered some great drink options for vodka lovers. But if you’re a whiskey fan — particularly if you usually drink your whiskey neat — then this can be a great excuse to try mixing with this spirit too. Whiskey has such a powerful flavor that it doesn’t need to be used in large amounts to have a big impact on a drink, but even in small amounts it can add a depth and complexity to a drink that no other spirit offers.
If you’re considering raising a glass tonight, then these suggestions for Wyoming Whiskey are sure to hit the mark.
Banana Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Wyoming Whiskey Double Cask
- 1 barspoon banana liqueur
- 1 barspoon Grand Marnier
- 1 dash Angostura Bitters
- 1 dash Absinthe
Method:
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass.
- Stir until chilled and diluted.
- Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.
- Garnish with a lemon twist and banana chip.
Wyoming Whiskey Paper Plane
Ingredients:
- ¾ ounce Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon
- ¾ ounce Aperol
- ¾ ounce Amaro Nonino Quintessentia
- ¾ ounce lemon juice
Method:
- Add Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino and lemon juice into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.
- Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.
Wyoming Revolver
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Wyoming Whiskey Outryder
- ½ oz coffee liqueur
- 1 oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
- 2 dashes orange bitters
Method:
- Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass and stir with ice until properly diluted and chilled.
- Strain into chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass.
- Garnish with orange twist and cherry on a garnish pick.