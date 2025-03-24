Cocktails aren’t just for familiar spirits — try out these liqueur and cognac options too

As today is National Cocktail Day, it’s the perfect excuse to get our some of your lesser-used bar ingredients. While most of us turn to the traditional bar staples of whiskey, gin, or rum, there is also plenty of space for exploring with other options, and these recipes from Grand Marnier and Courvoisier make use of orange liqueur and cognac for an unusual twist on some familiar drinks.
The Grand Margarita
Ingredients:
- 0.75 Parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
- 1.5 Parts Tequila
- 0.75 Parts Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.25 Parts Agave Nectar
- Lime Wheel Garnish & Salt (Optional)
Method:
- Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt.
- Cut a lime in half at the width, and rub around half the rim of the margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves as a finishing garnish.
- Holding glass upside down dip the wet rim delicately into the salt.
- Pour the ingredients into a shaker, add ice to both the glass and the shaker. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain the drink into the glass, and place the garnish onto the rim.
The Grand Watermelon Margarita
Ingredients:
- 0.75 Parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
- 1.5 Parts Tequila
- 0.75 Parts Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.25 Parts Agave Syrup
- 4 Cubes Fresh Watermelon
Method:
- Pre-chill your shaker by stirring a few good quality ice cubes in it; then remove the ice and excess water.
- Pre-chill a cocktail glass by storing it in the freezer for at least 15 minutes before serving, or filling it up with ice while concocting the cocktail.
- Gently muddle the watermelon cubes in the base of the shaker.
- Add all the other ingredients in the shaker.
- Add more good quality ice cubes and shake vigorously.
- Strain into the pre-chilled cocktail glass (serve with a watermelon as a garnish).
The Grand Frozen Margarita
Ingredients:
- 0.75 Parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
- 1.5 Parts Tequila
- 0.75 Parts Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.25 Parts Agave Syrup
- 200g Crushed Ice
Method:
- Pre-chill a cocktail glass by storing it in the freezer for at least 15 minutes before serving, or filling it up with ice while concocting the cocktail.
- Add all the ingredients in the blender.
- Add the ice and blend for a few seconds.
- Pour into the pre-chilled cocktail glass.
The Grand Spicy Margarita
Ingredients:
- 0.5 Parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
- 1.5 Parts Tequila
- 0.75 Parts Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.25 Parts Ancho Reyes® Original
- Jalapeño Pepper Rings
Method:
- Pre-chill your shaker by stirring a few good quality ice cubes in it; then remove the ice and excess water.
- Pre-chill a cocktail glass by storing it in the freezer for at least 15 minutes before serving, or filling it up with ice while concocting the cocktail.
- Gently muddle the jalapeno pepper rings in the base of the shaker.
- Add all the other ingredients in the shaker.
- Add more good quality ice cubes and shake vigorously.
- Strain into the pre-chilled cocktail glass (serve with a jalapeno ring as a garnish).
Summer Daisy
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ Parts Courvoisier Vsop
- ¾ Part Apricot Liqueur
- ¾ Part Simple Syrup (1:1 Ratio)
- ¾ Part Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
Method:
- Build all ingredients into a tin and shake vigorously
- Pour into a Coupe or Nick & Nora glass
- Garnish with a large lemon peel
Blood Orange Crush
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ Parts Courvoisier Vsop
- ½ Part Red Aperitif (Amaro, Aperol® Aperitivo, Or Campari® Bitter)
- ¾ Part Fresh Lemon Juice
- ½ Part Orange Juice
- Top With Blood Orange Soda (Fever-Tree®)
Method:
- Build all ingredients into a tin, except the soda and shake vigorously
- Pour into a Highball glass ½ full of cobbled or pebble ice
- Add the soda water, then pack in extra ice
- Garnish with a blood orange slice
Border Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ Parts Courvoisier Vsop
- 1 Part Dry Vermouth
- ¾ Part Red Aperitif (Amaro, Aperol® Aperitivo)
- Top With Champagne Or Sparkling Wine
Method:
- Build in a long Collins or wine glass
- Add ice
- Top with champagne and garnish with an orange slice
French 75
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ Parts Courvoisier Vs
- ½ Part Simple Syrup
- ½ Part Lemon Juice
- 4 Parts Brut Champagne
Method:
- Build all ingredients in shaker, excluding champagne
- Shake and strain into a Double Old Fashioned or Collins glass over fresh cobbled ice
- Top with champagne and lightly stir
- First squeeze a large lemon peel over the drink to release its oils then add it to the glass