Get your guava on with the Guavabuena tequila cocktail

While we love the traditional cocktail fruit flavors of lemon, lime, and strawberry, sometimes you’re after something different. If you’re interested in taking your cocktails in a new direction this season, you can follow the trends for spring flavors by incorporating exotic fruits into your drinks.

The guava is a juicy tropical fruit commonly found in South and Central America, and it has attractive pink flesh as well as a sweet, pear-like flavor with a floral or vanilla hint to it. It’s a great partner for tequila, with its fruity flavors, so the team at Espolòn Tequila have come up with a cocktail featuring the two in combination.

Recommended Videos

This recipe calls for guava nectar, which you can either buy in the supermarket or make yourself from guava puree if you have access to the fresh fruits. Sweetened with honey syrup and sharpened with lime juice to achieve balance, the drink is lengthened with club soda to make it ideal for casual sipping on a warm spring afternoon.

Espolòn Guavabuena

Ingredients:

2 parts Espolòn tequila reposado

2 parts guava nectar

0.75 part honey syrup*

0.75 part lime juice

3 parts club soda

5 fresh mint leaves

Garnish: mint bouquet, lime wheel, and citrus salt**

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker except for the club soda and shake vigorously and quickly. Open the shaker and add club soda – do not shake again. Strain all contents into a highball over fresh ice.

Glass: highball

* 1:1 honey to water by volume dissolved

** sea salt and lemon zest combined to your liking