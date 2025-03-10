 Skip to main content
Lo Siento Tequila is launching a cinnamon-infused expression called Caliente

By
If you’ve ever been to an NFL or college football tailgate towards the end of the season when the temperature begins to dip, there’s a chance you’ve warmed up with a shot or two of cinnamon whisky, specifically Fireball. The folks at Lo Siento Tequila believe that the folks at Fireball and other cinnamon whiskey brands shouldn’t monopolize all the sweet spice. That’s why they decided to launch a new cinnamon-infused tequila.

Lo Siento Caliente

Los Siento Caliente is the first cinnamon-infused tequila of its kind. It begins with an ultra-premium 1000% Blue Weber agave-based tequila. The result is a 70-proof, spice, sweet, cinnamon, and agave-filled spirit that will elevate your tailgates and any other time cinnamon-based spirits are in order.

“Launching Caliente has been a long time in the making. As we started to grow our brand the space become increasingly more crowded with the same products. I wanted to create something that didn’t exist in the market. Something that truly was a unique experience that we could easily identify different cultures to attach our product to,” Ryan Tierney, Founder & CEO of Lo Siento Tequila, said in a press release.

“Caliente became that product. Caliente is truly a fun, unique experience, and we intend to have some fun marketing it. Caliente is something that exists inside our portfolio but truly has a life of its own.”

Where can I buy it?

Tequila glass
istock/AlexPro9500

If you like the idea of adding cinnamon-infused tequila to your home bar, Lo Siento Caliente is available at select retailers nationwide and at Lo Siento’s online store for the suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Buy Now

