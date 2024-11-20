Fireball is releasing a whisky stocking that hold 35 shots.

If you celebrate Christmas, besides the tree, the timeless, iconic stocking is the most important festive decoration and present vessel. If you’re anything like us, you have an oversized stocking made of felt or some other soft fabric that you put up every year without even thinking. But it’s 2024, and it’s time for a change. Luckily, the folks at Fireball have an update to the classic stocking that will have you rocking around the Christmas tree (while you sip whisky) all season long.

Fireball Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking

It’s called the Fireball Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking, and it doesn’t matter what holiday you celebrate, you can enjoy this part decoration, part sack filled with cinnamon whisky from now until New Year’s Eve (and beyond if you feel like it). Perfect for the 21-plus friends and family in your life this holiday season, the Whisky Stocking holds 1.75 liters of spicy, sweet, boozy Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. That’s thirty-five shots for those wondering about specifics. Who needs wine bags when you can pass this whisky stocking around and slap it with the whole family?

“At Fireball, we strive to give people what they never knew they always needed. And as it turns out, the holidays aren’t all merry and bright,” Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball, said in a press release.

“Especially during this time of year, guys and gals of all ages are fed up with certain family and friends, and the idea of slapping is top of mind. We want to help fans keep the vibes high and the good times flowing, making the Fireball Non-Denominational Holiday-themed Whisky Stocking a perfect and much more appropriate target at holiday gatherings.”

Where can I buy it?

This festive, red whisky-filled stocking is sure to become a new Holiday tradition in your home. It’s available at select retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $24.99.

