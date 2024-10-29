 Skip to main content
Fireball is making a whisky using the tears of football fans

It's called Crierball and the secret ingredient will surprise you

Fireball
Fans of whisk(e)y know the appeal of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky at a frigid football tailgate. With one sip of this spicy, sweet whisky, you’ll start feeling warm inside and out. The brand is so entrenched in the football world that it will release a football-themed whisky. But you’ll never believe the secret ingredient.

Fireball Crierball

A tailgate party at sunset
Lakkhana / Adobe Stock

It’s called Crierball, and it’s being created to pay tribute to everything involved in gameday. From the exciting wins to the last-minute crushing defeats. If you didn’t get it already based on the name, there’s more emphasis on the latter. To create this unique whisky, the folks at Fireball will literally be collecting the tears of losing football teams to add to the whisky. Yes, you read that right. This whisky will be made with the tears of football fans.

The whisky won’t be released until next season because this year is about collecting tears from football fans. “Fireball Tear Collectors” in distinctive uniforms will be stationed near the stadiums at rivalry games, including:

  • November 2: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia
  • November 10: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys in Dallas, Texas
  • November 17: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears in Chicago, Illinois
  • November 17: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • November 30: Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • November 30: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio

When will it be available?

Fans celebrating at the tailgating party
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

“We expect the tears we capture will undergo a meticulous, months-long process of sterilization and distillation before ultimately becoming Crierball. Our plan is to have this salty-cinnamon innovation ready for next football season so the victorious can hold last season’s triumph over their rivals’ heads for just a little bit longer,” Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball, said in a press release.

The brand says there’s no limit on the number of fans that can partake in this salty, sweet, boozy endeavor. They want as many tearful fans as possible to join in on creating this very unique whisky flavor.

