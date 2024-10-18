Put down the bottle opener and grab the corkscrew.

When you think of tailgating, the image of cheering for your team on a brisk fall day with your favorite people will undoubtedly, happily come to mind. Followed close behind that warm and fuzzy mental image is probably the memory of delicious sounds and smells an autumn tailgate brings – sizzling hot dogs on the grill, slathering sauce on your famous ribs, and cold beers being cracked open. These are all beautiful mental images, to be sure, and ones that get us more than a little bit excited about the approaching football season. But we’d argue that there’s one sound this happy image is missing – the pop of a wine cork.

We all love a cold beer. Of course, we do. Beer is a mainstay of the tailgating experience, and no one is here to argue that. However, as we grow and evolve, so do our tastes and desires for added experiences, including tailgate drinks. After all, there’s no playbook that states the only adult beverage one is permitted to enjoy at a tailgate is beer. So why not branch out a bit and open a bottle or two alongside those beloved brewskies?

These are our top five tailgating wines and the traditional tailgating foods they’re perfect with.

Dry Creek Vineyard – 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon

Though known primarily for Zinfandel, California’s Dry Creek Valley produces some of the finest Cabernet Sauvignon in California, and Dry Creek Vineyard’s 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon is a shining gem in that crown.

Lush and elegant, this wine displays aromas of plum, blackberry, and cranberry, followed by bay leaf, sage, and white pepper. A first taste of the full-bodied wine reveals flavors of black currant and black cherry. Hints of herbes de Provence, mocha, and fine leather bolster its richness. This Cabernet’s firm tannins provide structure and make it perfect for cutting through heavily fatty and smoked meats such as bacon or smoked brisket.

There is truly no better wine to pair with your favorite tailgating meats than this gorgeous Cabernet from Dry Creek Vineyard.

Tailgate pairing suggestions: Bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers, smoked brisket, pretzels, cheese curds, saucy ribs, barbecued pulled pork

La Crema – 2023 Monterey Pinot Gris

La Crema is one of our favorite labels on the market. This prestigious winemaker has been gracefully and expertly gifting the world with its magnificent wines since 1979, and we’ve never met a bottle we didn’t love.

With aromas of pear, lemon curd, pineapple, and white florals, La Crema’s 2023 Pinot Gris is one of the finest choices for both casual sipping, or pairing with a delicious dish, making it ideal for tailgating. Its juicy flavors of Meyer lemon and nectarine are followed by a fresh yet rich and multilayered acidity, which pairs beautifully with seafood, poultry, and light, nuanced cheeses.

Tailgate pairing suggestions: Shrimp skewers, chicken tacos, ham and Swiss sliders

Riboli Family Wines – Les Glories Sauvignon Blanc

Family-owned and operated since 1917, Riboli Family Wines has stood the test of time with beautiful, prestigious winemaking and craftmanship.

In an exciting move this year, Riboli launched a series of gorgeous new Sauvignon Blancs to their already impressive portfolio, including our new personal favorite, Les Glories. Primarily sourced from Val de Loire, this remarkable French varietal is crisp on the palate and noticeably herbal, with refreshing chalk minerality and a hint of florals.

Tailgate pairing suggestions: Grilled chicken, Caprese skewers with pesto, light cheeses, grilled vegetables

Attems Estate – 2023 Pinot Grigio Ramato



Sourced from old vines and macerated on the skins to produce its copper tone, The Attems Pinot Grigio Ramato is light but intense, citrusy, and floral delight. This wine offers more texture and complexity on the palate thanks to the skin contact it has in the winemaking process. This makes the Pinot Grigio Ramato perfect for fattier, heartier tailgating foods that aren’t always complimented by a white wine varietal.

The 2023 vintage has an intense aroma, dominated by citrus fragrances followed by jasmine and a hint of violet. The body may be light, but the Ramato is bold in the mouth, with a fresh acidity drawing out the mineral and fruity finish.

We hope you aren’t afraid of a little pink at your tailgate because this exceptional wine packs a serious punch.

Tailgate pairing suggestions: Cheeseburgers, pork chops, ceviche, dried fruits, nuts, and nutty cheeses

Oliver Wine – Dreamberry

Oliver Winery, one of the largest wineries in the country, has just recently introduced a divine new wine, Dreamberry. This unique red wine sips more like a breezy cocktail than a traditional red wine but with less alcohol than many popular cocktails.

Juicy and sweet, Dreamberry is unexpected in its gentle drinkability and accessibility. A soft red that floats across the palate, with inviting bursts of juicy raspberry, whisps of lychee, and a generous squeeze of tangy lime.

Meant to be enjoyed chilled, Oliver Winery’s Dreamberry is the perfect addition to your favorite tailgate cooler.

Tailgate pairing suggestions: Key lime tarts, lemon meringue pie, light cheeses, juicy fruits, and berries