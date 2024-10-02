 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Hudson Whiskey is releasing a limited-edition Calvados cask finished rye whiskey

What to know about Hudson Whiskey's latest release

By
Hudson Whiskey
Hudson Whiskey

If you’re a whiskey drinker, you’re aware of the award-winning line of whiskeys from Hudson Whiskey. The brand is well-known for its stable of flagship expressions, but it recently announced the release of a limited-edition unique whiskey. It’s called Hudson New York Rye Whiskey Calvados Cask Finish.

Hudson New York Rye Whiskey Calvados Cask Finish

Hudson Whiskey
Hudson Whiskey

This whiskey is made from 95% rye and 5% malted barley sourced from Hudson Valley farms. It’s matured for a minimum of three and a half years in new American oak barrels before spending another three and a half years in barrels that previously held Calvados (an apple brandy distilled in Normandy, France).

Recommended Videos

This results in a nuanced, complex sipping whiskey with notes of ripe apples, toasted vanilla beans, candied orange peels, peppery rye, toffee, and a fruity, warming finish.

Related

“When we had the chance to acquire casks that once held Calvados, we saw an opportunity to craft a whiskey that embodies the bold, innovative spirit of Hudson Whiskey and New York itself,” Master Blender Brian Kinsman said in a press release. “This new rye pays homage to the state, from the orchards of the Hudson Valley to the iconic Big Apple. As the Hudson Whiskey portfolio continues to grow, we’re committed to expanding its offerings with aged expressions that reflect its proud, bold New York heritage.”

Where can I buy it?

Pouring a glass of whiskey
wiratgasem / Getty Images

If you want to get your hands on a bottle of Hudson New York Rye Whiskey Calvados Cask Finish, it will be available at retailers from coast to coast beginning this month for a suggested retail price of $69.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Bib & Tucker Whiskey is releasing a 15-year-old limited-edition bourbon
This bourbon is extremely limited edition
Whiskey glass

Bib & Tucker has made a name for itself in the last few years with small-batch whiskeys. This popular brand proves you can find more than Jack Daniel’s in Tennessee thanks to its flavorful, complex, award-winning whiskeys. While you can’t go wrong with any of its core lineup, it also has a following thanks to its special release expressions. Recently, the brand launched a limited-release 15-year-old bourbon.

It’s called Bib & Tucker The Golden Spike 15-Year-Old Bourbon, and it’s an extremely rare bourbon that will be bottled once and only once. If you don’t get your hands on a bottle now, you probably never will.
Golden Spike

Read more
The best cask strength bourbons to drink this fall
Cask strength bourbons are sure to warm you up this fall
Whiskey

Right now, the weather in much of the US is fairly warm and sunny, but autumn is not far away. With it comes shorter days and colder nights. This means that drinkers are going to reach for something darker, more complex, and effortlessly warming. For us, this means cask strength bourbons.

A popular bourbon style among enthusiasts, cask strength (or barrel proof or barrel strength) whiskey is bottled directly from the casks. Normally, distillers proof down the whiskey to 80-proof using water. This is not done with cask strength (hence the name). Often uncut, and non-chilled filtered, cask strength whiskeys range between 50-75% ABV.

Read more
Planteray Rum releases its oldest expression ever
This rum has been aging since 1984
Maison Ferrand

Planteray Rum (formerly Plantation) is well-known for its award-winning, long-matured rums. But none of its previous expressions compare to Planteray Jamaica 1984 Rum. That’s because this rum began aging the year the first Police Academy, Sixteen Candles, and Amadeus were in theaters. It’s forty years old, making it the oldest expression ever released by Planteray Rum.

To say that this is a limited-release expression is a major understatement. Limited to only one barrel, Planteray is only releasing 317 bottles of this soon-to-be highly sought-after rum.
Planteray Jamaica 1984 Rum

Read more