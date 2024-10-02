What to know about Hudson Whiskey's latest release

If you’re a whiskey drinker, you’re aware of the award-winning line of whiskeys from Hudson Whiskey. The brand is well-known for its stable of flagship expressions, but it recently announced the release of a limited-edition unique whiskey. It’s called Hudson New York Rye Whiskey Calvados Cask Finish.

Hudson New York Rye Whiskey Calvados Cask Finish

This whiskey is made from 95% rye and 5% malted barley sourced from Hudson Valley farms. It’s matured for a minimum of three and a half years in new American oak barrels before spending another three and a half years in barrels that previously held Calvados (an apple brandy distilled in Normandy, France).

Recommended Videos

This results in a nuanced, complex sipping whiskey with notes of ripe apples, toasted vanilla beans, candied orange peels, peppery rye, toffee, and a fruity, warming finish.

“When we had the chance to acquire casks that once held Calvados, we saw an opportunity to craft a whiskey that embodies the bold, innovative spirit of Hudson Whiskey and New York itself,” Master Blender Brian Kinsman said in a press release. “This new rye pays homage to the state, from the orchards of the Hudson Valley to the iconic Big Apple. As the Hudson Whiskey portfolio continues to grow, we’re committed to expanding its offerings with aged expressions that reflect its proud, bold New York heritage.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to get your hands on a bottle of Hudson New York Rye Whiskey Calvados Cask Finish, it will be available at retailers from coast to coast beginning this month for a suggested retail price of $69.99.

Buy Now