 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Old Line Spirits Harvest Moon might be the best whiskey for autumn

With a name like Harvest Moon, you know this is a great whiskey for fall

By
Old Line Spirits
Old Line Spirits

Even if you aren’t planning to crank up Neil Young while you drink it, you have to admit that Harvest Moon is a great name for a fall whiskey. The folks at Baltimore’s Old Line Spirits definitely agree because that’s exactly what they named their new Double Oak Blend American Single Malt Whiskey.

For those drinkers wondering what the double oaks are in the name, this fall release was finished in a mix of Oloroso sherry casks and Amburana barrels.

Recommended Videos

“With Harvest Moon, we’ve crafted a whiskey in our Double Oak line that truly captures the essence of fall,” Arch Watkins, co-founder of Old Line Spirits said in a press release. “It is the perfect pour for crisp autumn nights and we aim to make this an annual release.”

Related

Old Line Harvest Moon

Old Line Spirits
Old Line Spirits

This single malt whiskey begins with a mash bill of 100% malted barley. The whiskey itself is a blend of 62% Amburana finished whiskey and 38% Oloroso sherry finished whiskey. Bottled at a robust 100-proof, it’s described as having an elegant nose of allspice, figs, and toasted vanilla beans. Sipping it reveals notes of sugar cookies, treacle, caramel apples, cinnamon, and other wintry spices. The finish is spicy, and warming, and leaves you craving more.

Where can I buy it?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks.
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

This fall seasonal, limited-edition single malt whiskey will be released to the public on September 28th. It will be available for purchase at the distillery in Baltimore, on the distillery’s website, and at select retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $70.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
These are our favorite Irish whiskey cocktails
You don't have to wait until March to make these cocktails
Tipperary

When St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, many drinkers grab for bottles of Tullamore D.E.W., Bushmills, and Jameson for shots, slow-sipping, and cocktails. And while that’s all well and good. You're missing out if you neglect these and other Irish whiskeys for the rest of the year. News flash: just like your favorite bourbon, rye, or single malt Scotch whisky, you can enjoy Irish whiskey (it’s spelled with the ‘e’ just like American whiskeys) all year long.

Before we get started, here's a little refresher on what makes an Irish whiskey. It might seem fairly straightforward, but just like with bourbon in the US, there are specific rules governing the spirit. According to the Irish Whiskey Act of 1980, there are a few basic requirements for a whiskey to be labeled as an “Irish whiskey”.

Read more
Widow Jane announces a new whiskey, finished in Amburana casks
Keep your eyes peeled for this new whiskey from Widow Jane
Widow Jane The Vaults 2024

If you’re a fan of artisanal whiskey, you’re probably well aware of the prowess of Red Hook, Brooklyn’s Widow Jane. You can’t go wrong with the brand’s 10-year-old blended bourbon whiskey and any of its limited-edition bottles. But when it comes to the best bourbons, we await no expression more eagerly than Widow Jane The Vaults.

While this expression is limited in quantities and made in “hyper” small batches, we’re stoked to learn that the most recent batch is being released soon. First released back in 2019, The Vaults has been a highly sought-after expression from the New York-based distillery.

Read more
The stars of iconic movie The Best Man have created their own bourbon, Sable
The spirit comes from actors Harold Perrineau, Malcolm D. Lee, Morris Chestnut, and Taye Diggs
Artists Behind "The Best Man"

Acclaimed actors Harold Perrineau, Malcolm D. Lee, Morris Chestnut, and Taye Diggs are working together to release a new bourbon, known as Sable. The four worked together on the iconic 1999 Spike Lee movie The Best Man and discovered a shared love of whiskey, and now they are releasing their own bourbon in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the movie and their friendship.

"Creating Sable has been a journey and celebration of our long-lasting friendship," said Diggs. "Each bottle tells a story, and we can't wait for people to share in those stories as they enjoy our bourbon."

Read more