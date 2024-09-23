With a name like Harvest Moon, you know this is a great whiskey for fall

Even if you aren’t planning to crank up Neil Young while you drink it, you have to admit that Harvest Moon is a great name for a fall whiskey. The folks at Baltimore’s Old Line Spirits definitely agree because that’s exactly what they named their new Double Oak Blend American Single Malt Whiskey.

For those drinkers wondering what the double oaks are in the name, this fall release was finished in a mix of Oloroso sherry casks and Amburana barrels.

“With Harvest Moon, we’ve crafted a whiskey in our Double Oak line that truly captures the essence of fall,” Arch Watkins, co-founder of Old Line Spirits said in a press release. “It is the perfect pour for crisp autumn nights and we aim to make this an annual release.”

Old Line Harvest Moon

This single malt whiskey begins with a mash bill of 100% malted barley. The whiskey itself is a blend of 62% Amburana finished whiskey and 38% Oloroso sherry finished whiskey. Bottled at a robust 100-proof, it’s described as having an elegant nose of allspice, figs, and toasted vanilla beans. Sipping it reveals notes of sugar cookies, treacle, caramel apples, cinnamon, and other wintry spices. The finish is spicy, and warming, and leaves you craving more.

Where can I buy it?

This fall seasonal, limited-edition single malt whiskey will be released to the public on September 28th. It will be available for purchase at the distillery in Baltimore, on the distillery’s website, and at select retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $70.