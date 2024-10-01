It's the perfect whisky to pair with the hit Netflix show

A seemingly unknown show called Squid Game first appeared on Netflix on September 17th, 2021. Within days, it was a worldwide phenomenon. One of the most exciting, shocking shows to ever air on the streaming platform, fans have eagerly awaited a second season in the three years since. Not only is their wait almost over (the new season drops in December), but they now have an official blended whisky to pair with their viewing.

Johnnie Walker Black Label Squid Game Edition

This month, famed Scotch whisky-makers Johnnie Walker is releasing limited-edition versions of its iconic Black Label blended Scotch whisky for the Netflix show. These unique bottles feature numbers ranging from 001 to 456 just like the numbers the contestants wear on the show.

Recommended Videos

Not only that, but the label features the brand’s popular 20-degree slanted label that features a custom fabric pattern varnish designed to look like the tracksuits worn by Seong Gi-hun and the others. The Johnnie Walker Man himself is adorned in one of the green tracksuits.

As we mentioned, the liquid inside is the popular Johnnie Walker Black Label. This 12-year-old blend of single malt and grain whiskies from the Diageo portfolio is known for its complex, nuanced flavor, and gentle smoky finish. This isn’t just a popular TV show tie-in. It’s a great whisky inside the bottle as well.

“Squid Game fans are highly anticipating the show’s return,” said Magno Herran, Vice President of Global Brand & Partner Marketing at Netflix in a press release. “To give them something really special and unexpected, in collaboration with Johnnie Walker, we dressed the iconic Striding Man in the show’s classic green tracksuit. Through our partnership, we’ve taken the series from the screen to the shelf, to the streets, even surprising fans in Times Square with an opportunity to play a game featured on Squid Game.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition release is available as of October 1st nationwide while supplies last. Perfect for a fan of the show, the bottles feature randomized numbers and are available for a suggested retail price of $34.99.