Add the right milk to complement your cup of joe

Creamer, milk, half-and-half, whole milk, skim milk — the choices are endless when it comes to adding a touch of creaminess to your coffee. It almost seems like the milk options to add to coffee expands every time we order a cup. Yet, even the most avid coffee drinkers might not give too much thought to the what they add to their morning cup of coffee. Chances are you have a favorite and stick to it, with the occasional change to your regular order.

If you have a favorite milk to add to coffee, it might be time to think again before your next cup. Different kinds of milk can vastly impact your coffee’s taste, which means carefully considering your selection may be worthwhile. To learn more about selecting milk for coffee, we interviewed Giorgio Milos, illycaffe’s master barista.

Milos holds multi-skill certifications. SCAE, SCAA and is also an Italian Barista Champion and illy’s North American Master Barista in Residence. He is npassionate about all things coffee — from understanding the way coffee grows to exploring scientific reatctions that occur when creating the perfect cup of coffee. As a master barista, Milos has become passionate about selecting the right type of milk for every coffee or espresso drink he makes. Here’s what I learned from his insight about selecting the best milk for coffee and why it matters.

In your opinion, what is the best kind of milk for coffee?

“When it comes to choosing the best milk for coffee, it depends a bit on the type of coffee preparation,” Milos said. “The overall answer is regular (cow milk) whole milk. For hot coffee and espresso-based drinks, I always recommend regular whole milk because its good fat content (around 4%) can enhance the aromatic components of coffee. Fats are aroma carriers, which means the less fats in your milk, the less coffee flavor is perceived. Whole milk is also thick and gives more body to the coffee.”

While whole milk provides a superior flavor, the downside to selecting regular whole milk is its higher calorie content than 2% or skim milk. In addition, this may not be a suitable option for those who are lactose intolerant.

How should the method of coffee preparation impact the type of milk used?

“When it comes to cold/iced coffee, for example, whole milk is too thick and creamy, resulting in a coating sensation on the tongue and mouth” Milos said. “That drastically reduces the refreshing sensation you usually seek in an iced coffee. That’s why, in this case, I’d recommend skim or 1% milk.”

We also asked Milos about his thoughts on milk alternatives, such as dairy-free and plant-based milk options, and how they affect the taste of the cup of coffee.

“All milk alternatives currently available in the market have a distinctive taste that impacts the overall taste of coffee,” he said. “Almond and coconut milk have the most impact due to their strong tastes. Soy is a little bit lighter but gives the coffee a hay-like taste. Oat, which has become increasingly more popular over the past few years, has a relatively neutral taste that doesn’t have too much of an impact on the taste of the coffee overall.”

Of course, the variety, quality, and brand of the milk alternative used also affect quality. If you regularly choose dairy-free or plant-based milk alternatives for your coffee, you’ll likely discover which options you prefer over time. Flavored varieties, such as seasonal pumpkin spice or peppermint mocha-flavored milks or creams, will also drastically change the flavor profile of your final cup.

When asked if he had to pick one milk alternative to use that would impact taste the least, Milos picked one with a neutral taste.

“In general, oat milk is the best alternative to regular milk because of the neutral taste,” he said. “However, something to consider is that many coffee drinks require milk to be steamed to form the nice foam that makes cappuccinos and lattes so creamy and soft. Most alternative milk that you can buy at the grocery store is not good for steaming because they are mostly water. So, to make great lattes and cappuccinos, you should look for a specific version of the product for frothing. On the shelf, you must look for “Barista Series” or “Barista Edition” versions.”

What to use in a milk frother

A milk frother can be used with a variety of types of milk; however, according to Milos, for the most part, “whole regular milk is the best option here. This milk creates a creamy, long-lasting microbubble foam. ”

However, as with most everything in life there are exceptions to that rule. “That said, some frothers have the option for cold foam,” Milos said. “In this case, whole milk doesn’t work well because of the fat content; therefore, the best milk to use would be skim. You can certainly use a milk frother for other types of milk, too, like 2%, but the amount of creaminess and microbubble foam created may differ.”