Like the best blazer, moisturizer, or home workout equipment, the best fitness tracker for men depends on the man himself. Many brands seem to operate within their own niches, making the right fitness tracker for you dependent on how you use it (or plan on using it). Some are tailor-made for the dedicated gym rat, providing metrics far beyond what most casual dumbbell-curlers will ever hope to need. Others, which run close to the best smartwatches, are about the lifestyle — well-apportioned and providing basic information for when all you’re looking for is heart rate and increasing your step count. Regardless of your needs, your new wrist-mounted fitness companion is below. All you have to do is decide how far you’ll take it.

Best for the Covert Athlete: Withings Steel HR Sport

To the naked eye, Withings’ Steel HR Sport passes as just another mechanical watch. But inside its sleek steel case is a fully modern machine, replete with GPS, heart rate, activity detection, and a massive 25-day battery life. It also connects to your smartphone for data access and text notification. While it includes a rubber band that’s ready to get wet, there are also leather options that further refine this already elevated tracker.

If you’ve spent any time listening to the Joe Rogan Experience, you’ve heard him shilling for Whoop. But the Whoop Strap 3.0 is a hell of a tracker when it comes to diving deep into your fitness, especially when it comes to performance. Its proprietary algorithm evaluates your resting heart rate, assigning a score so that you know how hard you can push in your next workout based on your last. It also dives deep into sleep patterns, helping guide you into adequate rest and recovery, and it does so with a five-day battery. While no data is displayed on the unit itself (you’ll need your smartphone to access it), it still provides the most thorough metrics for the fitness-is-life athlete.

For the Apple Guy: Apple Watch Series 6

There are a ton of fitness features on the new Series 6, from blood oxygen level measurements to an on-demand electrocardiogram, fitness challenges, sleep analytics, and more. But really, you select an Apple Watch because you’re deep into the Apple ecosystem. Apple Pay comes with you via your wrist, as well as calls, texts, and about a million different band options, from a fitness-focused Nike partnership to a style-forward Hermès collaboration. It seamlessly integrates with all your other Apple devices, and if you’ve read this far, you know how handy that will be.

Best for the Core Runner: Garmin Forerunner 945

Garmin pioneered the wrist-mounted GPS and has been perfecting it for decades, so it’s no surprise that for the core runner pounding out miles, it’s a solid option. The Forerunner 945 is the flagship of this running-specific line, and it comes packed with features that distance guys will find handy, from a slim design to heart rate, VO2 max, GPS, performance evaluation, evaluative recovery time, and even a coach-like function to supply you with fitness-building workouts. It even allows you to sync music. When it comes to the trial of miles, there’s no beating it.

Best All-Around Performer: Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit pioneered the entire category of the fitness wearable, so it’s no surprise that it still continues to lead the sector. Our favorite Charge 4 does a little bit of everything well while maintaining the smallest size on our list, making it a subtle way to track your metrics without announcing it to the the world. It includes built-in GPS, along with sleep and heart-rate tracking, Spotify control, step- and stair count, smartphone notifications, and a hell of a lot more. Its breathing coach is an easy, fast way to de-stress. Its seven-day battery life is no slouch, either, while it also includes a tap-and-go payment system to protect your hands.

