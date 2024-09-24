Here's the routine to keep your beard looking in top shape

Your beard is a part of your aesthetic … your look that people know you by. The manly appearance of a good face mane is one of the most stylish aspects for men today. And yet, some of us just can’t seem to get the look right. You could be going for something resembling stubble more than anything else. Or you could be looking for a long and flowing beard. Either way, you need the right grooming products to get the job done.

Luckily for you, we have pulled straight from the annual The Manual Grooming Awards to put together the best step-by-step routine to get your beard looking as good as you do.

Pre-shave routine

Before you jump into shaving and grooming, removing hair is a process that can’t be rushed. All kinds of things can happen if you start skipping steps. Razor burn, ingrown hairs, and more can cause unsightly distractions from the awesomeness that is your beard. Before you pull out the razor, take these steps with these products.

Beard wash: Duke Cannon Beard Wash

Whether you take a shower before shaving or not, you want to make sure you get rid of all the dirt and grime in your beard that you picked up throughout the day. Duke Cannon is one of the top dude brands on the market, and this is the perfect step one to a great-looking beard — keep it clean.

Pre-shave oil: The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Pre-Shave Oil

There are very few companies out there that bring a style, elegance, and sophistication that belongs in the world of shaving. The Art of Shaving treats the routine like what it is — an art form worthy of taking the time to do it right. Before you have at your face with a blade, protect it with this pre-shave oil so you can prevent skin irritation and razor burn.

Shaving and trimming the beard

Now you’re primed for the meat and potatoes of beard ownership — the grooming. You need to start with the beard itself and trim those hairs to the right length. There is an easy process for it … once you learn. But using warm water to soften them up is a good starting point. Then you need to take care of shaping the rest — cleaning up the lines and creating a streamlined look.

Beard trimmer: PT45 Beard and Hair Trimmer

There just isn’t anything better than having the right tools for the job. Whether you’re sporting a Tony Stark or a legendary Viking look, keeping the length just right is a job for the best of the best. Tested on all kinds of beards, this one never fails. Before you shave the rest of your face, ensure that the beard itself is groomed to your liking.

Electric razor: Philips Norelco Shaver S9000 Prestige

Every guy is different. Even if you don’t want to take a bunch of time to shave the old-fashioned way, you still have to remove the unwanted hair to keep your beard looking great. That is where Phillips exceeds with this electric shaver. Quick, easy, and effective are the three most important things to consider when getting an electric razor. If this is the route you choose to groom around your beard, just know that precision edges are not always the easiest.

Shaving gel: Harry’s Shave Gel

The right shave gel is essential for your routine. You want the best combination of hydrating your skin, protecting it, and removing hair to leave your face smooth and touchable. Harry’s figured it out with this shave gel, and since aloe is your best friend in a shave product, this one is the best pick of the bunch.

Razor and shaving kit: Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit

There is just nothing better than an old-school shave. Take the time to give your face the attention it deserves. Want your beard to stand out? Get close and precise with shaving the rest of your face and line it up to perfection. Whether you are a new shaver or a seasoned vet, this is the set that will keep your face in the best possible shape.

Post-shave care

You wouldn’t work out without stretching first, right? RIGHT? So don’t skimp out on the all-important follow-up steps that get your beard and your face looking, smelling, and feeling like they should. Everything from moisturizing to protecting is included in these last few steps. Do your beard the favor of taking the time before rushing out the door.

Bump treatment: Kiehl’s Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief

The first thing you want to do after shaving is protect your face from the negative effects of the process. No matter how good of shaving product you get, razor bumps are an inevitable part of the process. Fight against them (especially if you have sensitive skin) with this bump treatment from a brand known by everyone in the industry and return your skin to the way it should be.

Aftershave: Jack Black Post Shave Cooling Gel

Aftershave used to be so pungent that it was super easy to overpower everything … even the people standing next to you. Now, with Jack Black, you can have the cooling effect without the Home Alone moment. You don’t need a lot to cover the spaces not covered by your beard … and using a product like this one without a strong odor leaves enough room for your cologne to work its magic.

Beard balm: Honest Amish Beard Balm

Nobody likes a beard that is scraggily and all over the place. When you have flyaways that shoot in all directions, it makes your face look chaotic, and in turn, makes people feel that YOU’RE chaotic. Tame those with a beard balm that not only keeps your hairs in place, but also prioritizes their health.

Beard brush: Zeus Pocket Beard Brush

The last step in your beard routine is always going to be to brush it out. You have added the balm that will keep the hairs where you want them, so now use this brush to put them in the right place. The boar’s bristles do the job by leaving the essentials your beard needs to stay healthy.

There you have it: The step-by-step routine that will keep your beard looking amazing. We’re not responsible for the amount of attention you get.