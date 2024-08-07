 Skip to main content
I use this Clubman Pinaud beard conditioner and face moisturizer and I love it

Clubman Pinaud 2 in 1 beard conditioner and face moisturizer deal
Clubman Pinaud

I have a beard. Occasionally, no matter how well I wash that beard my face gets dry and itchy. It sucks, but that’s part of having facial hair. You can counteract this with a proper beard grooming regimen, that includes not only washing your beard, but conditioning the hair, moisturizing your skin, and styling it with something like beard butter. Arguably, one of the most important parts of that regimen is using a proper beard conditioner. It keeps your facial hair smooth and healthy, but also works wonders for your skin. My top choice, and a conditioner I love to use, is Clubman Pinaud. It smells great, but the scent is not overpowering, and it both conditions unruly beard hair and moisturizes your skin. Plus, it’s on sale right now, down to $6.62, usually about $7. You can also save a little more by setting up Amazon’s Subscribe and Save service.

Why shop this Clubman Pinaud 2-in-1 beard conditioner and face moisturizer deal?

No, that chiseled hunk in the image above is not me. And look, I know the deal isn’t crazy good or anything, you’re only saving about 40 cents. However, I regularly use this beard conditioner and skin moisturizer from Clubman Pinaud and I love it, so I figured I would share. If there’s anyone else out there that happens to deal with a dry beard, like I have, you may appreciate the callout.

I used to get the beard dandruff all over my shoulders and chest, which was not a good look while wearing dark colors. Thanks to a proper grooming regimen, which this conditioner and moisturizer is a part of, that’s no longer something I encounter.

Of course, you’ll be wearing it on your person so another important facet is whether or not it smells good. I can confirm it does. It has a fresh, masculine scent that lasts pretty much all day. I’ve put it through the test, too, because I live in hot and humid Florida. It’s done well at keeping my beard hairs conditioned and soft, and my skin happy and fresh. I also smoke cigars regularly which can be rough on facial hair, but this conditioner certainly helps in that department, too. Even so, the smell isn’t overpowering like you doused yourself in high-octane cologne, it’s just right.

Speaking of beard regimen, I recommend pairing it with some beard balm or beard butter — the latter of which is to shape your beard and help lock down fly-away beard hairs. Still, this Clubman Pinaud 2-in-1 beard conditioner and moisturizer is an excellent start to that regimen. If you have a beard, mustache, goatee, or five-o-clock shadow you should check it out.

