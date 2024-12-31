Drunk Elephant’s new must-haves for year-round skin care

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Mello Marula package Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream adds comprehensive winter skincare

It’s always big news when multipurpose skincare products become available, and it’s especially fun if at least one has a unique origin story. That’s definitely the case for the first, Drunk Elephant’s new Mello Marula Cream Cleanser, which was inspired by a request for a cleanser that would also work as a shaving cream. The second DE offering, Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream, provides the ultimate in winter skincare to ward off the effects of cold and harsh winter conditions.

The story behind Mellow Marula began when founder Tiffany Masterson needed to create a gentle cream that would remove water-resistant makeup, sunscreen, and the daily effects of pollution. Meanwhile, her husband also wanted a product that could be used as a shaving cream as well as part of a comprehensive skin care routine. She told him to mix two other Drunk Elephant products, Slaai and Beste, and the results were so impressive that she decided a two-in-one product was in order.

The Mello Marula package

The three key ingredients here are colloidal oatmeal, which has antioxidant properties and can soothe skin and reduce redness. The cream also includes marula oil, which provides antioxidants along with omegas 6 and 9 to help moisturize and nourish skin. The third member of this trio is shorea stenotera seed butter, which is rich enough to moisturize effectively and also contains vital fatty acids.

In keeping with the versatility theme, Mello Marula is a low-lather formula with an attractive vanilla scent, hence the appeal as a shaving cream. Like all of Drunk Elephant’s products, it’s free of silicones, dyes, solvent alcohols, and sulfate surfactants. It can be used daily on wet or dry skin, and Mello Marula can also be combined with the company’s other products.

The initial test results were impressive. Mellow Marula rinses off easily and completely, and over 90 percent of the participants said their skin was both soothed and comforted with consistent use.

Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream adds comprehensive winter skincare

Getting great four-season skincare from your hand cream is essential, but it is a very different challenge, and the challenges presented by winter can be the most difficult season of all. Cold weather can create issues with cracked, dry skin, and seasonal temperature variations and inclement weather can exacerbate those problems.

Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream solves these problems by providing 24-hour moisturizing that strengthens the skin barrier itself. This frequently reduces the visible signs of aging and can also help with the loss of skin elasticity.

The key moisturizing ingredients are a combination of rich marula and shea butters. They’re absorbed quickly to moisturize and stop skin problems before they happen, and they also help soothe and replenish skin.

The specific benefits of marula butter are especially impressive. It’s rich in antioxidant polyphenols and lipids and offers omega 3,6 and 9 fatty acids that provide intense and immediate skin nourishment.

In addition, Therabu also contains vanilla fruit extract to provide anti-oxidant benefits while calming skin, and it has a natural sweet scent that quickly dissipates once the cream is applied.

Therabu is formulated for a pH balance of 5.2, which makes it very skin-friendly, and it’s free of all essential oils, silicones, dyes, and solvent alcohols. Oat kernel flour has also been added for the antioxidant and skin-soothing compounds it contains.

The initial test results have been significant and impressive. Studies show that Theruba strengthens the skin barrier quickly, usually within 24 hours. The cream increases skin hydration by an average of 130 percent, and there was a 100 percent improvement in both texture and elasticity that extended across multiple clinical trials.

Theruba can be applied as often as needed, which means there are no limitations when dealing with harsh winter conditions. It should be applied immediately after hand washing for best results.

Mello Marula was released in December, with a price of is $36 for 150 ml/5 fluid ounces. Therabu costs $24 for 5 ML/2.5 fluid ounces.