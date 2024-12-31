 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

Drunk Elephant’s new must-haves for year-round skin care

Check out Drunk Elephant's new products

By
drunk elephant mello marula cleanser therabu hand cream creative 33 2000px 300dpi
Drunk Elephant

It’s always big news when multipurpose skincare products become available, and it’s especially fun if at least one has a unique origin story. That’s definitely the case for the first, Drunk Elephant’s new Mello Marula Cream Cleanser, which was inspired by a request for a cleanser that would also work as a shaving cream. The second DE offering, Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream, provides the ultimate in winter skincare to ward off the effects of cold and harsh winter conditions.

The story behind Mellow Marula began when founder Tiffany Masterson needed to create a gentle cream that would remove water-resistant makeup, sunscreen, and the daily effects of pollution. Meanwhile, her husband also wanted a product that could be used as a shaving cream as well as part of a comprehensive skin care routine. She told him to mix two other Drunk Elephant products, Slaai and Beste, and the results were so impressive that she decided a two-in-one product was in order.

Recommended Videos

The Mello Marula package

The three key ingredients here are colloidal oatmeal, which has antioxidant properties and can soothe skin and reduce redness. The cream also includes marula oil, which provides antioxidants along with omegas 6 and 9 to help moisturize and nourish skin. The third member of this trio is shorea stenotera seed butter, which is rich enough to moisturize effectively and also contains vital fatty acids.

Related

In keeping with the versatility theme, Mello Marula is a low-lather formula with an attractive vanilla scent, hence the appeal as a shaving cream. Like all of Drunk Elephant’s products, it’s free of silicones, dyes, solvent alcohols, and sulfate surfactants. It can be used daily on wet or dry skin, and Mello Marula can also be combined with the company’s other products.

The initial test results were impressive. Mellow Marula rinses off easily and completely, and over 90 percent of the participants said their skin was both soothed and comforted with consistent use.

Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream adds comprehensive winter skincare

Drunk Elephant Therabu Hand Cream on Orange Background
Drunk Elephant

Getting great four-season skincare from your hand cream is essential, but it is a very different challenge, and the challenges presented by winter can be the most difficult season of all. Cold weather can create issues with cracked, dry skin, and seasonal temperature variations and inclement weather can exacerbate those problems.

Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream solves these problems by providing 24-hour moisturizing that strengthens the skin barrier itself. This frequently reduces the visible signs of aging and can also help with the loss of skin elasticity.

The key moisturizing ingredients are a combination of rich marula and shea butters. They’re absorbed quickly to moisturize and stop skin problems before they happen, and they also help soothe and replenish skin.

The specific benefits of marula butter are especially impressive. It’s rich in antioxidant polyphenols and lipids and offers omega 3,6 and 9 fatty acids that provide intense and immediate skin nourishment.

In addition, Therabu also contains vanilla fruit extract to provide anti-oxidant benefits while calming skin, and it has a natural sweet scent that quickly dissipates once the cream is applied.

Therabu is formulated for a pH balance of 5.2, which makes it very skin-friendly, and it’s free of all essential oils, silicones, dyes, and solvent alcohols.  Oat kernel flour has also been added for the antioxidant and skin-soothing compounds it contains.

The initial test results have been significant and impressive. Studies show that Theruba strengthens the skin barrier quickly, usually within 24 hours. The cream increases skin hydration by an average of 130 percent, and there was a 100 percent improvement in both texture and elasticity that extended across multiple clinical trials.

Theruba can be applied as often as needed, which means there are no limitations when dealing with harsh winter conditions. It should be applied immediately after hand washing for best results.

Mello Marula was released in December, with a price of is $36 for 150 ml/5 fluid ounces. Therabu costs $24 for 5 ML/2.5 fluid ounces.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough
Is Vaseline the Swiss army knife your skincare routine needs? What derms have to say
The Vaseline skincare tips everyone needs
a vaseline lip product on a greenscreen backdrop

One of the trendiest products on social media over the last year isn't from an elusive French pharmacy brand. Instead, one of the moment's biggest products is a regular drugstore staple you likely already have in your bathroom: Vaseline.

The Google of petroleum jelly began trending because of the concept of "slugging" (which has nothing to do with baseball).

Read more
Should you put olive oil on your skin? Derms sound off
Should you apply your favorite cooking ingredient to your skin?
Olive oil poured into a bowl

Typically, we try to keep food off our faces. However, applying food to the skin isn't exactly new. Skin care professionals have put different foods, like berries, in face masks, and at-home recipes also call for adding ingredients like avocado, often reserved for breakfast.

What about olive oil? Not only is olive oil a food, but the word "oil" may be a turn-off, particularly for people with acne-prone skin. Still, applying olive oil directly to the skin and reaping significant benefits has persisted.
"Recently, DIY, or do it yourself, skincare has gained popularity, with many patients preferring home remedies," said Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, Ph.D., the founder and a dermatologist at Dermatology Circle PLLC, in New York. "This is also encouraged by social media and even a few celebrities. Patients often assume that using olive oil is safe, and indeed, it is for many individuals. Olive oil contains triglycerides that moisturize the skin."
That doesn't mean you should grab a bottle of olive oil from your pantry and lather up. Experts explained the benefits of olive oil for the skin and why some people should skip this one.

Read more
Will omega 3s actually help hair, skin, and nails?
Are Omega-3's the answer to your grooming problems?
a plate of salmon on dark backdrop

The results are in, and the Mediterranean diet is once again the top diet on the U.S. News & World Report's list for 2024. Leafy green veggies, fruits, and plant-based and lean proteins are hallmarks of the Mediterranean diet. However, there's another: Omega-3 fatty acids.

These acids are part of the much-praised diet (which isn't exactly a diet) that science has shown has lowered risks for chronic diseases and conditions like Type II diabetes, some cancers, and hypertension. All told, the Mediterranean diet can help improve boosted longevity. Might the diet — thanks to omega-3s — also help improve your hair, skin, and nails look and feel while walking this earth?

Read more