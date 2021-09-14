As a two-time Emmy winner, Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan is a man who needs presentable, public skin. As the co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” analyst for “Fox NFL Sunday,” host of ABC’s primetime “$100,000 Pyramid” game show and headliner for the Thursday Night Football’s Fox pregame show, however, there’s not a lot of time to dedicate to personal grooming.

“I use these products every day, before and after work, while traveling or after a workout,” Strahan said in a statement. “Just like my suit and athleisure lines, these Michael Strahan skin products were developed out of my personal need for a quality, hassle-free skin regimen that works.”

Related Guides Best Body Lotions

Best Grooming Products

Best Black-Owned Grooming Brands

4-Step Skincare Routine

Strahan and long-time business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini, announced the expansion into skin care products on Sept. 8. The line represents the latest evolution of the Michael Strahan brand, focused on tailored, athleisure, denim and men’s accessories.

“How you present yourself is so important,” Strahan said. “If you look good, you feel good and to me, dressing is only part of it. Skin care and grooming are equally important.”

Five exclusive products anchor the new collection: Cleansing gel, clear shave gel, post-shave balm, hydrating moisturizer, and nourishing beard oil. The collection is designed to meet the needs of the modern man with a busy, on-the-go lifestyle.

“It shouldn’t be over-complicated or intimidating for a guy to find products that work for him,” Strahan said.

In addition to a lack of fuss, the new line promotes men’s grooming that is clean and simple yet elevated and luxurious at affordable prices.

“With the skin care category being so female-focused (and often very expensive), we saw an open lane to develop this line to give men an affordable yet effective alternative,” business development executive Koral Chen said.

The products are clean and cruelty- and paraben-free with all packaging made from post-consumer recycled plastic, sugarcane, and glass.

Michael Strahan Skin will be available at Men’s Wearhouse and other specialty stores throughout the United States and online later this year. Pricing for the skin care line will range from $12 to $15, with gift sets starting at $28. It will launch later this year in-store and online with Men’s Wearhouse.

For more information visit www.michaelstrahan.com/shop.

Read More: Building Michael Strahan’s Fashion Empire

Editors' Recommendations