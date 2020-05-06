The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Great grooming takes work. That’s why The Manual team tests and vets countless soaps, moisturizers, colognes, and more to find the best personal care products for men, so you don’t have to. Every month, our writers highlight some of their favorites. Read on to learn more.

Moon Juice Acid Potion

“I dab this reishi-infused chemical exfoliator on my face between cleansing and moisturizing, and leave the bathroom feeling like I’ve just had a facial.” — Chelsea Batten

Art of Sport Ultra Strength Recovery Cream

“I’ve gifted this to all the guys in my life and they have become obsessed.” — Vanessa Powell

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops Serum

“A great alternative to cream and lotion-based sunscreens that sometimes leave a white cast.” — Ty Gaskins

Bath and Body Works Graphite Shave Gel

“A serviceable shave gel that lathers on easily, goes a long way, and smells like a canopy in a rich forest.” — Bryan Holt

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash

“Hot showers are great, but this product’s redwood-forest-after-a-storm smell is the best part of waking up.” — Chelsea Batten

Murdock London Face Scrub

“I’m a sucker for packaging, and this comes in a beautiful blue tin, has a very light ‘non-fragrance,’ and feels like the perfect blend of cream and scrubbing texture for comfortable exfoliation.” — John Jones

Playa Healing Hair Masque

“This is now in heavy rotation for my weekly at-home spa nights because it’s ultra hydrating and smells like Tulum in a jar.” — Christian Gollayan

Osea Malibu Eye and Lip Cream

“Silky but lightweight, and shockingly quick results.” — Chelsea Batten

Bevel Body Essentials Bundle

“No matter which you opt for — the bar soap or body wash formula — each is designed to gently exfoliate the skin without stripping your skin of necessary moisture. It’s my favorite bathroom companion as of late.” — Bryan Holt

Caswell-Massey Number Six

“Now I know why Caswell-Massey was John F. Kennedy’s preferred fragrance brand. This smells like blue blood money.” — Christian Gollayan

Oars + Alps Wake-up Eye Stick

“Especially for when I was going to the gym (sniff, sniff), this is a great pick-me up with a little rollerball that’s super easy to use, and it really does help tighten up the skin under the eyes.” — John Jones

Asystem Performance Skincare

“Simply put, this is amazing. The entire system covers almost all of your skincare needs.” — Vanessa Powell

Prose Custom Shampoo

“It just makes sense that a shampoo custom-made for your hair’s specific needs would have amazing results.” — Chelsea Batten

Old Spice Gentleman’s Blend Antiperspirant and Deodorant

“A great value deodorant made without heavy dyes or perfumes. Instead, it smells like fresh mandarin. Yum.” — Christian Gollayan

Alder New York Obsidian Facial Roller

“I feel a little like Norma Desmond using this facial massager at night … and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.” — Chelsea Batten

The Beard Club Riptide Beard Spray

“I wasn’t liking some of the other beard brands I’ve been trying as of late, but this one really stands out. It’s great to spray and brush in when your beard is feeling a little dry and crunchy.” — John Jones

Huron Body Wash

“No-frills and packed with natural ingredients, it gets the job done, and leaves you feeling fresh. Think of it as elevated drugstore soap.” — Christian Gollayan

Kosasport Lip Fuel

“Feels like butter, tastes like mint, lasts for hours, and nourishes lips with hyaluronic acid.” — Chelsea Batten

Ballsy Goodhead Shampoo and Conditioner

“This is one of those options I love using in between my testing trials because a little goes a long way, and it sort of resets my scalp with tea tree oil and activated charcoal.” — Bryan Holt

