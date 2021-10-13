The 7 Best Electric Razors for a Smooth Skin

In an era where we like to save as much time as possible on mundane tasks, it should come as no surprise that electric razors have risen in popularity in recent years. Electric razors not only save time but are also great for those with sensitive skin who experience regular skin irritation and razor bumps. Unlike traditional razors, most electric razors are engineered to cut your hair just above the skin. With gliding ease, you can achieve a close shave with fewer passes, meaning fewer opportunities for razor burns.

In addition to saving you time and irritation, there are other benefits to making the switch to an electric razor. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, electric razors are often cheaper to use, and are versatile in that they can be used to shave your head and for manscaping purposes, if you prefer a one-stop solution. And if your facial hair grows in thicker and more coarse, electric razors often times do the work for you by auto-adjusting to the density of your beard hair. That basically means the smart technology and blades do all the work for you — no added pressure needed. And of course, you have the option to keep your shave experience dry or add your favorite shave cream for that wet shave you like so much.

Regardless of the reason for making the switch, the best electric razors should be tailored to your preferences and the needs of your skin. Here are the best electric razors for 2021.

Norelco Shaver 2300 Rechargeable Electric Shaver

The Philips Norelco Shaver 2300 boasts a remastered shave experience with its rounded blade caps that gently cut the hair just above the skin level, giving you that smooth glide. The heads adjust to the curves of your face to ensure seamless skin contact without a lot of added pressure. You can get up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime (about 13 shaves), but if you didn’t have time to charge, you can still use this electric razor while plugged in.

Panasonic Electric Razor for Men

Panasonic has applied its state-of-the art blade technology to deliver their best shave experience yet. Portable and built with an ergonomic grip, this electric razor fits naturally in either hand for maximum comfort and control. The precision single-blade system delivers a close and natural shave that can be used wet (even with shave cream) or dry.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face Hybrid Electric Shaver

This no-frills electric razor from Philips Norelco can trim and shave any length of hair. The unique OneBlade technology offers dual protection, complete with a glide coated head combined with rounded tips to make shaving gentle on your skin. If you’re look for a one-stop shop for electric razors, you can use this on both your face and body.

Panasonic Electric Cordless Razor

This electric razor automatically responds to your hair’s density as you shave to enable you to apply the right amount of pressure for the closest shave possible. The 5-blade combination cutting system comfortably captures all types of whiskers, fly-sways and flat-lying hairs with precision. This electric razor might be the most efficient on the list, complete with a high-performance linear motor that performs 70,000 cross-cuts per minute —meaning less passes for the closest shave.

Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 7

If you have facial hair that’s dense and grows in on the coarse side, then you might want to grab the Braun Series 7 Electric Razor. Engineered with intelligent sonic technology, this electric razor increases power while shaving in areas with harder to manage facial hair. Although powerful, this smart razor always give you a gentle shave that’s gentle on your skin. The built-in flexible head adapts to the controls of your face to ensure all hair is trimmed in fewer passes in those hard-to-reach areas.

Remington F5-5800 Foil Shaver

The Remington Foil Shaver is equipped with a 3-stage cutting system with a primary intercept tool to trim the longer hairs while the two flexible foils go in to give you that close shave. This electric razor also comes with a pop-trimmer that will give precise detailing for your facial hair and sideburns. Best of all, maintenance is convenient — just rinse under the faucet and you’ll be ready for your next shave.

Andis 17150 Pro Foil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver

This Andis Pro Foil Lithium Shaver is perfect for men with sensitive skin. A Hypoallergenic foil means less irritation and bumps to provide a great shave experience. The powerful lithium-ion battery delivers 80 minutes of run time on a single charge. This razor is versatile and can be used not only to remove stubble, but to put the finishing touches on fade-style haircuts.

