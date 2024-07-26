Spray-on sunscreens that won't give you greasy skin

It’s a necessary part of any skincare routine, but applying sunscreen is one step that many skip more than they’d care to admit. One bad experience with greasy, sticky sunscreen on a hot day is enough to make anyone “forget” to wear the stuff, even if SPF is known to protect against skin cancer, signs of aging, and other maladies.

Moisturizers with SPF are a shout, but they often fail to provide enough protection in the face of summer sweat and humidity. Yet, despite the massive selection of grooming products available on the market these days, finding non-greasy sunscreens with extra SPF can still pose a serious challenge.

Fortunately, spray-on sunscreen exists as a powerful alternative to traditional SPF skincare. You’ll still need to apply a fair bit of this wonder product for optimal coverage — using a generous amount sprayed onto the hands and patted into the skin. However, the best spray sunscreen is lightyears ahead of the thick, greasy lotions you grew up with.

The best spray sunscreen products

To help you choose the best spray sunscreen for your needs, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite products that offer incredible protection without suffocating your skin.

Supergoop Play Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen

It’s time to kick those traumatic memories of sticky sunscreens to the curb and look into Supergoop! sunscreens this summer instead. In case you haven’t heard, Supergoop has generated tons of buzz for its game-changing sunscreen formulations with products like the Invisible Sunscreen, a velvety, barely there gel with a powdery finish. But spray-on sunblock fans, take note: Supergoop also produces an Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen mist that’s perfect for high-intensity activities all summer long.

It’s easy to see why the Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen is such a hit with those who love working out in the great outdoors. The portable product offers an incredible amount of protection with SPF 50, and its featherweight formula is light enough that you can barely feel it on your skin. Best of all, this spray sunscreen mist is easy to toss in a gym bag or backpack for reapplication throughout the day — meaning you’ll never have to worry about sunburn or UV damage on your next hike or bike ride.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray

Neutrogena is one of the most trusted skincare lines around, and its dermatologist-approved products for acne-prone, mature, and sensitive skin types won’t ever break the bank. The beloved brand has also dipped its toes into the sunscreen arena, and its Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray is among our favorite spray-on sunscreen solutions. Retailing for just under $10, the sporty product is one of the best spray sunscreens for sweaty skin, long days at the beach, or anything in between.

Like Supergoop, Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray provides SPF 50 protection. You can also purchase the same product with varying protective properties, ranging from SPF 30 to SPF 70. As a bonus, the Beach Defense Spray is readily available for purchase at nationwide drugstores and department stores like CVS, Target, and Walmart. Neutrogena’s spray-on sunscreen is also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it an excellent pick for lengthy trips to the beach or poolside activities.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Sunscreen Spray

La Roche-Posay is a favorite for countless skincare enthusiasts, thanks to its gentle, ultra-effective products at reasonable prices. Though the European line’s cleansers, toners, and moisturizers are world-renowned products, its sun care products are just as impressive — and luckily, La Roche-Posay makes a spray-on sunblock, too. Available for purchase from many brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Ultra-Light Sunscreen Spray is a cosmetically elegant mist for face and body with added protection (SPF 60) for sensitive skin types.

It’s slightly more expensive than some of its competitors at roughly $27 per bottle, but the Ultra-Light Sunscreen Spray is virtually shine-free — a huge plus for oily skin types or greasy T-zones. Those with sensitive skin types can also rest easy knowing La Roche-Posay’s sunscreen spray contains no alcohol, fragrance, or parabens. Last but not least, this spray-on sunblock is easy to use in conjunction with other skincare products, and its visible rub-in formula means you’ll never miss a spot.

Dune Skincare The Sporto Spray

If you’re looking for the best spray sunscreen that’s also vegan-friendly, look no further than Dune Skincare’s The Sporto Spray. This spray-on sunblock features a clean, vegan formula with SPF 50 protection and nourishing botanicals like aloe and avocado oil. Adding to its squeaky clean image, the spray is non-aerosol and benzene-free. Dune Skincare’s USA-made sunscreen mist provides up to 80 minutes of water resistance, though it’s a snap to reapply it whenever you might need to reapply it later on.

Another notable feature of Dune Skincare’s Sporto Spray is its hint of sea salt fragrance. Though some prefer fragrance-free skincare, fragrance can be a powerful motivator for others to use their SPF-infused products more often. The alluring, beachy scent of the Sporto Spray is both light and unisex in nature, so it’s great to layer alongside your favorite colognes or body care products. Those interested in purchasing the Sporto Spray can find it in-store at retailers like Anthropologie, Nordstrom, and Ulta, or through the Dune Skincare online storefront.

Vacation Super Spritz

Many of us loathe the tacky feel of traditional sunscreens, but their nostalgic, tropical scent is a different story altogether. Let’s be real: Nothing says summer quite like the solar scents of coconut, plastic pool straws, and seaside air. If you miss the smell of old-school sunblock but not the sensation of sticky, sand-studded skin, you’re in luck. Fortunately, the sun care experts at Vacation heard our cries, ushering in a new wave of protection with products like Super Spritz, a multifaceted spray-on sunscreen.

Vacation’s sprayable SPF pays homage to the sunscreens of yesteryear with its throwback packaging and fragrance, but its airy formula plays nice on all skin types — a win-win if we’ve ever seen one. Infused with a hint of the line’s signature sun care scent — with notes of pool water, coconut, and swimsuit lycra, to name a few — Vacation’s Super Spritz is great for touching up your face or body on the go. With SPF 50, plant-based antioxidants, and a transparent finish, this spray sunscreen is a must-have if you want to smell amazing all day while keeping your skin protected from harmful UV rays.