Atwater’s new SPF 50+ sunscreen: rugged protection, approved by Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen

Rugged sunscreen in a lightweight formula

Best Body Sunscreens
If you need a sunscreen that provides complete heavy-duty protection from both sun damage and environmental stressors, the newly launched Atwater Skin Armor Mineral Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers high-level protection in a lightweight, mineral-based formula.

The company’s mineral sunscreen is reinforced with a number of powerful antioxidants, including vitamin C, green tea and pomegranate. In addition, this sunscreen protection product offers blue light protection to keep you safe from the ever-present effects of the devices we constantly use.

This Skin Armor product has also received an impressive endorsement from actor Ian Bohen, who is currently working on the cast of Yellowstone. 

Protection plus water resistance

Atwater Skin Armor Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
Atwater

In addition to the aforementioned antioxidants, Atwater Skin Armor sunscreen also relies on the protection offered by zinc oxide, but this sunscreen won’t leave behind a white mask or residue. It also won’t clog your pores, which makes it ideal for just about any skin type.

Skin Armor is also water resistant, providing almost 90 minutes of protection from both water and sweat. In addition, it’s easy to reapply it quickly if you’re going to be spending all day out in the sun working or playing.

The latest sunscreen technology

The company’s unique mineral-based technology has been engineered to provide the kind of protection that rugged, outdoor types both need and expect. But this formulation is also current with all of the latest trends and applied science in skin protection, and mineral-based sunscreens are considered gentler on skin than they chemically-based SPF cousins.

Finally, Skin Armor Mineral Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+ is designed to neatly fit in with Atwater’s other products, which include the Skin Armor Face Scrub Cleanser that’s also built to handle multiple skin types. The product was recently released, and it’s priced at $42 for a single 1.7 fluid ounce/50 ml tube. The skin screen can be found at atwaterskin.com, and it’s also available at numerous retail and online outlets.

