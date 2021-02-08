The Best Men’s Head Shavers for an Ultra Sharp Buzzcut

Gentleman, bald is beautiful. Long gone are the days of humiliating comb-overs, struggle hairlines and trying to salvage what little hair you have left. Embrace that beautiful, shiny bald head of yours. But of course, finding the right head shaver is crucial for helping you look and feel your best.

Related Guides

In this era of COVID-19 and quarantine, we realize that getting a professional cut might be a little of a challenge. Fortunately, you can keep your bald head looking well-kempt without having to leave your house. Whether you’re looking for a shaver that offers long runtime, ergonomically designed grip, or a clipper that’s compact, here’s the list of some of our top picks.

Skull Shaver Palm 3 Head Electric Razor

This electric shaver is the latest in the Skull Shaver product line with its improved design and revolutionary 3 head razor. Delivering superior quality and high performance, you can expect a shave that is fast, gentle on your skin, and efficient. Perfect for both wet and dry shaving, each of the three rotary heads pivot to the contours of your head, and they are safe to use on all skin types. What makes this shaver stand out is its easy cleaning; simply open it up and wash out the excess hair.

Remington Lithium Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit

With a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 11,000 ratings in total, we are more than confident in this shaver’s ability to help you get the best and closest shave. What we love most about this particular shaver is its ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand to easily reach the back of your head and neck and cut the thickest of hair without painful snagging. The curved blade contours naturally to the shape of your head, providing extra precision. And it’s efficient; with 57% wider clippers than the standard width, it gets the job done faster, while giving you 40 minutes of lithium power runtime.

Ritter H&B.C Hair Clippers

We all know that the best things in life come in small packages, and this professional balding clipper is no exception. This compact but powerful mini clipper is 4 inches tall and the definition of pocket size. This clipper is a a great addition for when you’re traveling as it won’t weigh you down.

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor

What makes Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor a great head shaver? Its convenience and ability to adapt to your needs. You can shave wet while you’re in the shower, or if you prefer a dry shave, you can do that as well. Also use with or without foam, cream, or gel! With its 5 ultra-thin and sharp precision blades, you can expect an even cut every time. It also includes an active shave sensor that automatically accelerates where your hair is the thickest, making it easier to achieve a smooth and clean shave.

Braun Electric Razor for Men

The Braun Series 5 Electric Shaver is designed with an intelligent Autosensing motor that adapts to the thickness of your hair for an efficient shave in every pass. The flexible head adapts in 8 directions to reach even the most difficult areas and is safe for sensitive skin. What’s also great about this electric shaver is its Actilift trimmer which is designed to capture flat-lying hair and stragglers that grow in different directions.

Andis 17150 Pro Foil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver

This shaver is considered a premium choice and one of the most professional electric foil razors on the market. This shaver is lightweight, portable, and is energy efficient due to its lithium-ion battery. This electric razor will give you that straight razor close shave without the nicks and irritation. This shaver will give you 80 minutes of runtime which is easily double many of the competitors.

Men’s 5-in-1 Electric Shaver & Grooming Kit

What makes this electric shaver stand out from the rest on this list is its versatility. If you are looking to get more out of your head shaver, this trimmer is multi-functional with 5 detachable heads. These include a facial cleansing brush and a pre-massage brush to help prepare your skin for shaving for smoother results. With 4.4 out of 5 stars and nearly 7,000 customer reviews, you can expect quality.

Wahl Professional 5-Star Balding Clipper

If you don’t have access to your barber due to quarantine, then this is the next best thing. Although intended for professional use, you can get your hands on this must-have clipper that will give you a “surgically-close cut.” Powered with an electromagnetic motor cuts at twice the speed of pivot motors. Accessories include attachment combs, oil, cleaning brush, and a blade guard.

Philips Norelco 6880/81 Shaver 6800

This electric shaver was designed with your skin in mind. Its ComfortGlide rings reduce skin friction while its stainless steel blades cut your hair in fewer passes, which lowers your chance of skin irritation. This shaver also features multiplex heads that contour comfortably in 8 directions.

Editors' Recommendations