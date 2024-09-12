An answer to the age old question of which shave method is better

Whether you are the kind of guy who likes to rock the clean shaven look while you conquer Wall Street in a suit, or you are the kind of guy that likes to sport the long and thick mane of a beard while you work outdoors, you have to shave your face. Shaving all over or simply shaping your beard means you are involved in the age-old question of electric shaver vs razor. Of course, which you choose has a lot to do with your lifestyle.

Just like trying to decide what the best shoes are for you, or electing to dive into what the best suits are for you, it all comes down to the kind of lifestyle you lead. If you are an outdoorsman, you have very specific needs for your shave routine. It needs to be fast and portable. If you are a man with a love of luxury, then you may love to take your time with a solid routine. That may even be the kind of self-care you need to center yourself in the morning.

No matter which guy you are, there is a shaving routine for you. Here are the pros and cons, and everything you need to know about the electric shaver and the razor.

Pros and cons of the electric shave

The electric shave is a quick and easy process that allows you to be a man of action. It is a short part of your morning, which allows you to focus your morning on other things like a workout, a leisurely cup of coffee, or spending time with your family. If you are the man on the go then this is likely the choice for you. You don’t have time to mess around every morning. However, it isn’t perfect, so here are the pros and cons of the electric shave.

Pros

Quick and easy – There is no prep time, there is no aftershave, it is just a pick up and go kind of shave. Some guys even do it while they are drinking coffee or reading the newspaper (do people still read newspapers?). The point is…this is definitely the fast option.

Packable – No extra products here…just throw this in the bag and travel. You can even put this in the desk at work so you can freshen up before you have a big meeting. Ease is a very convincing argument.

Longevity – Some guys hate the hassle of changing blades and heads. Most electric razors don’t need that and will last you a few years before you are in need of a change. Dependability is another sexy perk.

Adaptability – With a straight razor, there is only one setting…to the skin. Many electric razors allow you to adjust the length of your shave. So if you’re a scruff guy, this is your option.

Sensitivity – This is the perfect choice for the guy with sensitive skin. Low irritability or likelihood for ingrown hairs. This option is looking pretty good.

Cons

Not a clean shave – Ok, enough love for the electric razor, there are a few cons and this may be one of them. This doesn’t get you all the way to the skin. Even after a fresh shave, you can still feel the stubble. You only need to put this in your desk for a midday shave because it doesn’t shave you closely.

Costly – A good electric razor is a pretty penny. $50 and up to a couple hundred isn’t out of the realm of possibility. That means this would be a pretty intense investment if you aren’t completely sure.

Not as replaceable – Changing out a razor head is pretty simple. Sometimes, it is a simple push of a button. An electric razor head…you may feel like you need to be an auto mechanic simply to get a new, fresh shave. It isn’t that complicated, but comparatively, it is a pain in the neck.

Pros and cons of the razor

Forget those guys that can’t take the time to take care of themselves. You are a guy that likes to focus on you in the morning. A skincare routine, a journal, a centering moment with coffee to prepare for the day. If this is you, then the razor is the way to go. It takes longer in the morning, 15 minutes instead of 5 the electric razer uses. But the hydrating effects of the shaving cream, the refreshing feel of the aftershave, and the close, touchable result is worth the extra 10 minutes. However, the razor shave has its own problems, so here are the pros and cons.

Pros

Touchable face – The number one pro is the same one that has always existed and may be the only one you need. IF you are shaving in the morning, why would you want anything other than the closest shave? No need for a midday refresh here.

Accessible – Razors can be a wide range of prices. While electric razors will set you back at the beginning, the manual razor is cheap enough for the guy starting out.

Easy to replace – You don’t have to fight this. Replacing the blade is as easy as it comes.

Cons

Not a travel buddy – This is the worst way to travel. You already have to take deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, cologne, and on and one and one. This is the kind of shaving process that requires you to take shaving cream, aftershave, and a razor. That adds a lot to the toiletry bag.

Continuous cost – It may be cheap up front, but you also have to continuously replace the blades and buy new ones. This is a relatively small investment, but it is quite often compared to the electric razor.

Riskier – Especially with a straight razor, there is a significantly higher chance of nicks and cuts. Of course, the more experience you have here, the less likely you are to cut yourself. Unless you are in a rush.

There you have it. Whether you are the kind of guy who likes to take his time or the kind of guy who has better things to do, there is a razor for you. Which guy are you? Can you be both? Why not a manual for those leisurely mornings when you need a close shave and some self-care and an electric razor for travel and rushed mornings?