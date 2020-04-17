For many of us, living in isolation means learning how to do tasks that we’ve previously outsourced to others, especially when it concerns grooming. Now that we’re a few weeks into socially distancing from our barbers and hairdressers, it’s the perfect time to learn how to cut your own hair, whether it’s a buzzcut, undercut, or just a quick trim.

The good news with these quarantine haircuts is that you don’t need a boatload of products to nail the looks. You just need a hair clipper to quickly cut large chunks of hair and a trimmer to clean the edges of your mane.

To make sure you can use them for more than just one haircut, don’t store them in your bathroom. “That’s because the moisture from hot showers can cause the blade to rust,” Hung Nguyen, who works at Fellow Barber in New York, tells The Manual. “This can lead to your clippers not running properly, or worse, snagging when you try to run it through your hair. Instead, store them in a dry area near the bathroom.”

Ahead, we found the best gadgets that are still available for your DIY haircut, so you’ll look great for your next Zoom call.

Best Overall Clippers: Andis Master Cordless Clipper

The standard by which to measure other hair clippers, Andis is a favorite among professional barbers for its versatility. It’s durable enough to run through thick, coarse hair, but also gentle enough to cut fine hair. While other cordless clippers have a long charging time and a short battery life, Andis only requires a one hour charge that you can use for 90 minutes. Clip guards are not included, so you’ll have to purchase them separately.

Best Overall Trimmer: Bevel Limited Edition Trimmer

Bevel’s limited-edition trimmer lives up to its hefty price tag thanks to its powerful yet quiet motor and super-sharp blade that offers a precise cut, which is perfect for cleaning up your hairline or giving yourself a line-up. Featuring an eight-hour battery life, its sleek design doesn’t hurt, either.

Other Clippers and Trimmers We Love

Oster Classic 76 Universal Motor Clipper

Barbers call this clipper a beast for a reason. A sturdy body and a 45-watt motor (similarly priced clippers average about 15-watt motors) allow it to plow through even the curliest hairs with speed and ease without any nicks or cuts. Perfect if you want a quick quarantine buzz cut. Beware though, its motor is as loud as it is powerful.

Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold Pro Electric Head and Face Razor

Great for guys who want a shaven-head look, but don’t want to use a wet razor shave, Skull Shaver’s latest offering features a four-head blade that can cut closely without damaging skin. Better yet, it’s water-resistant, so you can use it right after hopping out of the shower, and its detachable blade makes for easy cleaning.

Philips Norelco Hair Trimmer Series 5100

Incredibly versatile, this Philips product doubles as a hair trimmer and clipper with a slightly rounded blade for a more even cut. We love its built-in precision lengths at 0.2 mm incremental steps, which are incredibly easy to adjust. It also features a 70-minute battery life after a one-hour charge.

Wahl Aqua Blade Trimmer

Wahl, a purveyor of budget-friendly grooming supplies, delivers with this waterproof trimmer, which means you can use it mid-shower. It features a two-hour battery life and includes 12 length guards. It also doubles as a solid body trimmer option.

Editors' Recommendations