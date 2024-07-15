 Skip to main content
Prime Day beard trimmer deals: As low as $15 today

With Prime Day deals going on right now, we’ve taken the time to focus on all the Prime Day beard trimmer deals that you can currently snap up for a great discount. Besides tracking down all the best beard trimmer deals, we’ve also taken the time to look at what you should consider before buying a beard trimmer this Prime Day. Here’s everything you need to know.

Best Prime Day beard trimmer deals

Man grooming and trimming his facial hair with a beard trimmer
and.one / Adobe Stock

With so many great ways to shape your beard well, we’ve picked out the very best Prime Day beard trimmer deals which are currently available right now. We’ve arranged them in price order so you can quickly find what works best for your budget and needs.

  • Remington PG6015A Rechargeable Stubble and Beard Trimmer —
  • Philips Series 5500 Norelco Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper —
  • Conair Conairman Beard & Stubble —
  • Braun Series 5 5490 All-in-One Style Kit —
  • Ufree Electric Razor Grooming Kit —
How to choose a beard trimmer on Prime Day

Head to our look at the best beard trimmers and you can’t go wrong with any of these choices. However, if you want more insight into what to consider when choosing a beard trimmer, we can help. It’s all in aid of making sure that you grow a beard the right way or simply maintain stubble all year round.

The brand is an important thing to consider so that you get a great beard trimmer. Consider names like Braun, Panasonic, Philips, Wahl, and other major names. Crucially, with these Prime Day deals, such brands are most likely to be discounted so alongside that, consider how far you can stretch your budget. Don’t spend more than you can afford but be wiling to invest in a beard trimmer at a time when you’re able to save big.

Besides quality, you also want to consider if the beard trimmer has a good grip so that you don’t have to worry about any accidental slips. An ergonomic design helps massively here. Look for length options too with many beard trimmers having adjustable combs which attach to the trimmer so you can change the cutting length. It’s perfect if you plan on changing your style regularly or just like to know the option is there. Some have precision trimmers too which are great for being extra accurate with your shave.

How do you plan on trimming? Are you aiming to trim before, during, or after a shower? This affects whether you need a beard trimmer for wet or dry styling so have a good think about what you plan on doing. Some also allow for you to switch between the two which can be useful.

Also, do you plan on trimming anywhere else? If you want to cut down on body hair elsewhere as well as on your face, buy a beard trimmer with multiple different options so that you’re always in control.

Finally, don’t forget the battery life. A corded beard trimmer is an option but it’s far from convenient with a cordless option always the better choice. Aim for good battery life or at least a convenient way of recharging.

How we chose these beard trimmer Prime Day deals

We know our way around pretty much all deals. It’s our job to find you the best deals and that includes during Prime Day 2024. Every day, we track down the best and biggest discounts but we have a specific way of doing things. Crucially, we get that there’s absolutely no point in buying something that’s poor quality, no matter how cheap it may be. That’s why we only feature the best beard trimmers here otherwise there’s simply no point in wasting your money.

Besides being experts in tracking down deals, we know all about the best products so it’s a perfect combination for ensuring you get the best bang for your buck.

To make sure we always find the cheapest prices, we check back regularly. We take a look at all the best and major retailers before checking back again and again, so that any time there’s a price drop, we spot it. Particularly during Prime Day, deals change fast so we stay on top of everything so you don’t have to go looking for yourself. That way, you can save plenty of time as well as cash. Keep checking back on this page regularly to find the best Prime Day beard trimmer deals.

