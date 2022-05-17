The Best Beard Trimmer Deals for May 2022

It’s important to pick out one of the best beard trimmers in the business to make sure you can tame your whiskers at home while looking great, too. With so many different beard trimmer deals out there, we’ve checked out some of the best. Each of these will streamline the process and be a fantastic investment in ensuring you have the right look for you at all times. Read on while we highlight some of our favorite choices available right now.

Remington Head-To-Toe Grooming Set — $30, was $67

The Remington Head-To-Toe Grooming Set packs a lot into its low price. It has four trimming and shaving attachments, which mean it can handle everything from head to toe. That includes length adjustable combs along with a full-size trimmer. It’s possible to use the nose and ear hair trimmer to keep unsightly hair organized while the vertical trimmer is great for shaving body hair with a choice of three lengths. In all, you get a full-size trimmer, foil shaver, nose, ear, and detail trimmer, vertical body hair trimmer, hair clipper comb with eight length settings, along with three beard and stubble combs. The trimmer offers a battery life of up to 70 minutes so it’ll last a long time. It’s also easily cleaned with its washable attachments.

Panasonic ER-GB96-K Rechargeable Beard Trimmer — $85, was $100

The Panasonic ER-GB96-K Rechargeable Beard Trimmer aims to simplify the process for everyone. It has a quick-adjust beard trimmer dial that works with all its attachments so you can enjoy 58 trim length settings from between 1 and 30mm. With no attachment, you can trim as close as 0.5mm. Elsewhere, four comb attachments make aligning your hair a breeze, while the trimmer promises to capture more whiskers in one pass, saving you plenty of time. An ergonomic grip and IPX7 waterproofing rounds off the well-designed package. You can even choose to use it corded or cordlessly with up to 50 minutes of cordless battery life when needed.

Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 Trimmer — $90, was $100

With 15 guide combs to choose from, you’re guaranteed to get the right shave for your needs with the Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 Trimmer. A 25-piece kit, it has dedicated trimmers and trim guards that are ideally suited for beard detailing, as well as hair removal from your body, eyebrows, ears, and nose. It also includes a foil shaver so you can enjoy smooth shaving of your face and neck. A cleaning brush along with a storage pouch proves further useful meaning this is the ideal trimmer for a range of purposes. Whether you’re in a rush or looking to pamper yourself, the Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 Trimmer has you covered.

