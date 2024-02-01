The 6 best teeth whitening strips that actually work in 2024

If you’re keen to whiten your teeth at home, there are some fantastic teeth-whitening strips around to help you achieve those goals. Simplifying the process in a way that means you don’t have to head to the dentist or dental hygienist, the best teeth whitening products are often a more cost-effective solution too.

With so many products available, it can be hard to know where to begin to look. That’s where we can help with a selection of the best teeth whitening strips rounded up below. Take a look at everything we’ve recommended below, along with a look at how we came to our decision and what you should consider when making a purchase.

The best teeth whitening strips in 2024

Buy the for the best all-round teeth whitening strips

for the best all-round teeth whitening strips Buy the for fast treatment.

for fast treatment. Buy the for the best flavor.

for the best flavor. Buy the for a mid-range teeth whitening kit.

for a mid-range teeth whitening kit. Buy the for a premium teeth whitening experience.

for a premium teeth whitening experience. Buy the if you have sensitive teeth.

Crest 3D Whitestrips 20 levels whiter

Best all-round teeth whitening strips

Pros Cons Significantly whitens your teeth Not the fastest to apply Comfortable and no-slip grip

From a highly reputable brand, the Crest 3D Whitestrips 20 levels whiter promise a lot for an excellent price. The strips are capable of removing over 20 years of tough set-in stains so they’re incredibly effective. The level of whitening is impressive too with the ability to whiten teeth up to 20 levels so your teeth will look fantastic.

Full treatment takes an hour a day across 22 days which is a reasonable level of progress, but you should see some results in as little as the first hour. Fortunately, with all that time spent, you’ll be comfortable thanks to advanced seal technology which gives you a great no-slip grip at all times. All you need to do is peel and apply so it’s perfect if you haven’t tried a teeth whitening kit before.

Specifications Length to apply 1 hour Days to use 22 Flavor N/A

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive Teeth Whitening Kit

Best for fast treatment

Pros Cons Fast application Not as effective as some other strips Fast results

The Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive Teeth Whitening Kit are great if you want to whiten your teeth but you don’t need a truly high-end form of treatment. With them, it takes just one application a day for 30 minutes across two weeks until the process ends. It’ll remove 15 years worth of stains in those 14 days so it’s pretty simple to do.

As with other Crest strips, the Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive Teeth Whitening Kit are easy to apply with a comfortable and no-slip grip that keeps the strips steady to the point you can talk and drink water while you clean your teeth. It’s all suitably straight-forward and simple.

Specifications Length to apply 30 minutes Days to use 14 Flavor N/A

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips

Best flavor teeth whitening strips

Pros Cons Many different flavors available Not good for sensitive teeth Vegan friendly

The big selling point to the Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips is that there are plenty of different flavors to choose from to make the experience more pleasant. Such flavors are natural and vegan friendly which is a big boon while the strips are formulated with a natural stain remover.

A non-slip design and advanced adhesion design makes them easy to apply although bear in mind that the Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips aren’t really suitable for sensitive teeth and gums. That’s even more the case if you extend the time you wear them to 60 minutes which is possible in certain cases.

Specifications Length to apply 30 minutes Days to use 14 Flavor Coconut, mint, peach, peppermint, spearmint, strawberry, and watermelon available

Crest 3D Whitestrips Vivid Plus

Best mid-range teeth whitening kit

Pros Cons Fast treatment Only 10 years worth of stains removed Comfy grip

The Crest 3D Whitestrips Vivid Plus is perfect if you don’t want to commit to much treatment or you’re short on time before that big event where you need to sparkle. In just 12 days, the strips promise to make your teeth 8 levels whiter meaning 10 years worth of stains can be removed from your teeth.

All that’s required is an hour-long treatment with a comfy grip for your teeth ensuring you can still carry on with normal activities during that hour. Crest believes in just three days you’ll see a noticeable difference which is excellent progress for this kind of price and time commitment.

Specifications Length to apply 1 hour Days to use 12 Flavor N/A

Crest 3D Whitestrips Radiant Express 34 levels whiter

Best premium teeth whitening strips

Pros Cons Perfect for the most stained teeth Expensive Comes with LED accelerator light

A little more hands-on than regular teeth whitening strips, the Crest 3D Whitestrips Radiant Express 34 levels whiter offers typical strips, albeit ones that promise an impressive 34 levels whiter in just 20 days. Alongside that, it comes with an LED accelerator light that you use for the second 10-day period. This helps improve your teeth even more so although requires an extra 5 minutes of application.

The Crest 3D Whitestrips Radiant Express 34 levels whiter has the highest hydrogen peroxide level available so it’s ideally suited for those with the most badly stained teeth. Not everyone will need such advanced technology but it’s a welcome option for those who do.

Specifications Length to apply 1 hour Days to use 20 Flavor N/A

Lumineux Teeth Whitening strips

Best for sensitive teeth

Pros Cons Works well for sensitive teeth Strips can be fiddly Fast results

The Lumineux Teeth Whitening strips are a good alternative from the behemoth of Crest and they’re perfect for sensitive teeth. A little kinder than other teeth whitening strips, you just need to apply them for 30 minutes a day for three weeks with results seen on a daily basis.

Using natural ingredients, you’ll feel satisfied with what you’re using although at times, the Lumineux Teeth Whitening strips can be a little prone to slipping or less grippy than would be ideal.

Specifications Length to apply 30 minutes Days to use 21 Flavor N/A

How we chose these teeth whitening strips

Anything that’s going in your mouth for extended periods needs to be from a reputable source. That’s why we’ve only featured reliable brands that are highly respected. However, there are other things you should consider before buying any of the best teeth whitening strips. Here’s what to think about.

How fast do you need them?

Different teeth whitening strips take different lengths of time. Some might have a course that lasts just 14 days while others can be over three weeks. In all cases, you’ll see early results sooner than the final picture but you may not want to commit to an extended treatment period. Plan accordingly.

Think about sensitivity

Most people have a certain amount of teeth sensitivity. If that’s you, make sure you buy teeth whitening strips that are gentle on your teeth and gums so you don’t suffer any pain while improving the look of your teeth.

Find the right flavor

Not all teeth whitening strips have a distinct flavor. That can be ok but like sensitive teeth, some of us don’t appreciate a non-existent taste during our treatment. Experimentation is key here but think about what flavors you like in life, and try to adapt your purchase accordingly.

