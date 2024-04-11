My 5 favorite (discounted) Tom Ford colognes in April 2024

When you buy a Tom Ford cologne, you get one of the best men’s colognes around. However, understandably, such fragrances come at a premium. If you’re keen to save money while also scoring some great new fragrances this month, we’ve got all the best cologne deals on all things Tom Ford. Once you’ve chosen the right cologne for you, dive into our highlights below to see the best Tom Ford cologne deals that are available this month.

Tom Ford Grey Vetiver — $122, was $235

Launched in 2009, Tom Ford Grey Vetiver aims to encapsulate the modern man’s spirit with timeless elegance. It has top notes of grapefruit which blends with the aromatic freshness of sage. There are also notes of orange flower, orris, and a hint of spicy nutmeg and pimento. Base notes of amber woods and oak moss add earthy depth which last throughout the day in a manly yet sophisticated way. For a more traditional and classic scent, you can’t go wrong with Tom Ford Grey Vetiver.

Recommended Videos

Tom Ford Noir Extreme — $127, was $235

Specially curated for men, Tom Ford Noir Extreme offers a tantalising Oriental woody fragrance. It provides crisp and spicy notes that are also balanced with a sweet and warm essence which is perfect for anyone who wants a spicier aroma. It has top notes which include vibrant Mandarin and Neroli, along with exotic Saffron, warm Nutmeg, and spicy Cardamom with a blend of Mastic, Rose, Jasmine, and Orange blossom all coming together beautifully. It’s a fragrance that is great for men of all ages, being truly timeless.

Tom Ford Ombre Leather — $135, was $215

Tom Ford Ombre Leather is incredibly classy. It’s a unisex fragrance with an intoxicating fragrance of cardamom before offering heart notes of leather and jasmine sambac. There are base notes of amber, moss, and patchouli, so there’s a lasting impression here that is truly intoxicating. It’s as classy as its name suggests and will work throughout a busy day as well as for a charming night out with a loved one.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry — $215, was $375

Launched by the design house in 2018, Tom Ford Lost Cherry is hugely popular for good reason. Its unisex fragrance is a delight in any situation. It offers a captivating blend of sweet and woody aromas to conjure up a sense of luxury and elegance. There are top notes of cherry and cherry liqueur hence the name, while there’s a sharp allure of bitter almond punching through those scents. There are also heart notes of cherry syrup, Turkish rose, and Jasmine sambac, which all come together to form a delightful blend of romance and allure.

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino — $231, was $365

Having been around since 2007, it’s likely you already know that you love Tom Ford Neroli Portofino but if not, this is the ideal time to find out. It has top notes that aim to paint a picture of the Mediterranean landscape with Tunisian neroli, Italian bergamot, Sicilian lemon, mandarin, lavender, myrtle, rosemary and bitter orange. Underneath that is a mixture of African orange blossom, jasmine, neroli, and pittosporum which create a delightful mixture of flowery wonders. Finally, base notes of amber, ambrette seed, and angelica provide plenty of comfort and warmth. It all comes together to mean that Tom Ford Neroli Portofino is good for your day in the office but also for an evening out.

Editors' Recommendations