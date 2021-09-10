One of the best and most versatile shavers is on sale at Amazon right now, meaning you can buy the fantastic Andis Pro Foil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver for just $58, reduced from $80. If you’re looking for a great shaver for handling your entire head with ease, you’ll be delighted at how convenient this one is. Be quick though as stock is sure to be limited.

One of the best head shavers out there, the Andis Pro Foil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver is lightweight, portable, and highly energy-efficient thanks to its lithium-ion battery. It gives you the best razor-close shave every time without causing any nicks or irritations. That’s thanks to its staggered head shaver blades that guarantee a close shave. Ideal for finishing stubble and fade-style haircuts as well as shaving your head and face, the shaver is made with titanium hypoallergenic foils with octagonal foil shapes so that hair is fed into the blades more effectively.

Besides that, the independent drive shafts of each cutter blade ensure the staggered head shaver blades work well every time. The shaver offers up to 80 minutes of runtime, which works out to about double many of its competitors, saving you the need to recharge often, which is always convenient.

Easily one of the best razors out there, the Andis Pro Foil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver is a great addition to your grooming arsenal. Whether you’re looking to trim your beard, shave your head and add a new style to it, or finish off your stylish stubble, it’s able to handle it all exceptionally well. That’s why it’s so highly regarded even amongst professional stylists who find it the ideal shaver for fade and bald hairstyles. It’s simply that good and works that well.

Normally priced at $80, the Andis Pro Foil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver is down to just $57 right now at Amazon. A huge saving of 28%, this is the ideal time to upgrade your existing razor. You won’t be disappointed at how well this shaves and you’ll love how much it protects your skin while doing so, proving ideal for those of us with sensitive skin.

Editors' Recommendations