Cologne Deals: Save on Dior, Tom Ford, and More Today

Nordstrom is the go-to place to save on some of the most in-demand men’s fragrances. Right now, the retailer is offering 15% off many bestselling scents. At Nordstrom, shipping is always free, which makes this deal even more enticing. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so if you’re considering adding a new cologne to your collection, now is the time.

Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Eau de Toilette — $105, was $124

valentino uomo eau de toilette on a white background.

Italian fashion house Valentino is known for being bold, and this modern aromatic vetiver eau de toilette continues that over 50-year-old legacy. With notes of sage, smoked vetiver, mineral salt, and ginger, Uomo Born in Roma Eau de Toilette is a classic Valentino couture signature scent. This fresh and edgy fragrance comes in a distinguished bottle designed to reflect the luxurious Valentino brand. If you’re looking to try something bold and new, for 15% off, there’s no time like the present.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne — $123, was $145

jo malone wood sage and sea salt on a white background.

This classic scent from Jo Malone London is mineral and woody, reminiscent of a walk along the shore. Known for its luxury and simplicity, Jo Malone fragrances are fresh and can be worn individually or layered with other products or scents. Your natural body heat will diffuse the scent as the day goes on. Featuring notes of ambrette seeds, sea salt, and sage, this is a lively fragrance that’s perfect for wearing all day every day. Jo Malone London’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt doesn’t go on sale often, so this deal is certainly one not to be missed.

Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum — $153, was $180

yves saint laurent y eau de parfum on a white background.

Made in France, this bold and woody fragrance is as seductive as it is intense. Y Eau de Parfum is a bold interpretation of the iconic, original Y scent. With notes of sage and vetiver and hints of apple accord, this citrusy scent was made for all-day wear that lasts into a night on the town. It’s no secret why Y Eau de Parfum is a fan favorite, and picking it up for 15% off is a steal.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette — $179, was $210

Sauvage Dior on a white background.

When Dior originally created the Sauvage scent, it was designed with a man that is true to himself in mind. This woody, aromatic fragrance blends notes of Reggio di Calabria bergamot, Sichuan pepper, and ambroxan to create a memorable fresh scent that helps you stand out from the crowd. Sauvage is carefully and thoughtfully made from natural ingredients and stands up to all-day wear. Take advantage of this limited-time offer to try out this bold, raw scent.

Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum — $310, was $365

tom ford private blend oud wood eau de parfum.

Tom Ford has become a brand that is synonymous with men’s luxury. Its Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum only solidifies Tom Ford’s reputation. This earthy and woody scent was inspired by the aroma of smoky incense and wood. Notes of rare oud wood, sandalwood, and Chinese pepper create a powerful, complex fragrance. The combination of sandalwood, rosewood, Eastern spices and sensual amber make this particular scent one-of-a-kind. This scent at a 15% discount is certainly a deal that is not to be missed.

