Save up to 60% on Valentino Shirts and Jackets Today

Valentino is one of the most legendary Italian fashion houses and their bold, iconic, and luxurious designs are as evocative as they are high-quality. Today Nordstrom is offering 60% off some stunning Valentino pieces that make the high-fashion splurge even more worthwhile. Free shipping from Nordstrom combined with these deep discounts is the perfect recipe for a little retail therapy.

Valentino Regular Fit Galaxy Print Short Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt — $500, was $1,250

Valentino is taking the expression, “out of this world,” to the next level with their Regular Fit Galaxy Print Short Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt. This incredibly unique, statement shirt was originally priced at $1,250, but at 60% off, this button-up is marked down to $500, saving you a mind-blowing $750. Valentino’s Galaxy Print Short Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt is made of the finest Italian cotton and runs true to size. With its front button closure and convertible collar, this is one of the best shirts for men, as crisp as it is hypnotic. Short sleeves leave room to dress things up or down, depending on your destination, and the chest patch pocket elevates the style ever so slightly. Take advantage of this mega-sale while it’s still in the galaxy.

Valentino Animalier Print Puffer Coat — $1,020, was $2,550

As chilly temperatures begin to rise, now is the time to scoop up warm coats at insanely low prices. Valentino’s Animalier Print Puffer Coat is no exception. Marked down from $2,550, this wild and chic puffer is 60% off, totaling $1,020, which is a steal as far as a coat of this caliber of luxury is concerned. The coat’s elastic cuffs and drawcord hem were designed to keep you warm in the coldest climates while the animal print was made to keep you in style. The two-way front-zip closure with snap storm placket provides a secure fit and the polyester fiberfill in combination with the puffer’s lining make it extra warm and even more cozy. Made in Italy, Valentino crafted luxury warmth with a wild animal twist and this deal on one of the best jackets for men makes it hard to pass up the chance to add this statement puffer coat to your closet. Get it now before it’s too late.

