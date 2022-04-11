The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a popular piece of men’s grooming tech, but it comes in at a whopping $430 and rarely sees a discount because of its popularity. If you’re in search of a comparable equivalent, the Shark HyperAir hair dryer is an attractive option, and it’s only $200 at Best Buy right now. That price includes an impressive $30 discount, as the hair dryer is typically priced at $230. Free shipping is part of the deal, as is in-store pickup for most areas if you’re in a rush to get your hair looking right.

For anyone looking to get their hair looking its best before they walk out the door in the morning, the Shark HyperAir hair dryer is a terrific option. It delivers premium air power and next-generation intelligence that provides an easy, healthy hair-care experience. Ultra-fast drying is achieved using HyperAir IQ Technology, which intelligently combines high-velocity heated air and ionized air. This allows for fast drying, and more importantly, no heat damage to your hair. It also allows the Shark HyperAir hair dryer to dry your hair in a way that keeps your hair in place longer and more easily throughout the day.

If you’re really looking to give your hair a boost, you can combine the Shark HyperAir hair dryer with the best clippers and trimmers for men. But like all of the best grooming products, the HyperAir hair dryer is a great addition to your grooming routine on its own. It’s a perfect fit for any hair style, whether straight, wavy, curly, or coily, and the three heat and three airflow settings can be increased or decreased manually to low, medium, or high. It even comes with a 2-in-1 styler that attaches to the Shark HyperAir hair dryer to allow for more precision styling modes and to dry and shape your hair in fewer steps. Also included is the IQ Styling Brush attachment, which makes drying, straightening, and shining your hair even easier.

A completely capable hair dryer at less than half the price of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, the Shark HyperAir is a must-have at just $200. This is a savings of $30 off its regular price, and Best Buy is even including free shipping or in-store pickup to most locations.

