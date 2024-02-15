Save on 1,241 colognes from Chanel, Tom Ford, and more today

For some reason, not many men have a signature scent. But, we are about to change your mind on why cologne is such an important beauty product to have in your life. Many times, the first thing you notice about someone is their scent, so we are here to help you make the best first impressions. Not sure how to pick the right scent? An expert reveals how to pick the right fragrance for you.

We also found a sale that will help you pick out a new luxurious cologne. Right now, Gilt is offering discounts on some great cologne options including scents from Hermes, Prada, Versace, Chanel, Gucci and more. Click the button below to browse these high-quality colognes and decide which one is best for you.

What you should buy during the Gilt cologne sale

If you are new to the world of cologne, it is important you do your research before purchasing a bottle. Also, it is vital to store your new scent in the correct spot so here are the best places to store your cologne to ensure it lasts. Let’s start with one of everyone’s favorite brands, Burberry. You can shop the Weekend Eau de Toilette for $40 or the Brit Eau de Toilette for $43 which offer two complete different scents. Armani is also a great brand to purchase as it is known for its masculine and fabulous cologne. Try the Armani Code EDT for $76 or the Acqua Di Gio EDP for $130.

There are even some perfume options available for this sale if you’d like to buy a present for the gals in your life. But additional cologne options include the Energise EDT for $33, the Iced EDT for $40, the Boss in Motion EDT for $40, or the Extreme EDT for $44 from Hugo Boss as well as the Eros EDT Spray for $55, the Pour Homme Dylan Blue EDT Spray for $50 and the Atelier Iris Delit EDP for $200 from Versace.

Head to Gilt now and start adding a few bottles of cologne to your cart before time runs out. This sale won’t last forever and it is the perfect opportunity to give yourself a signature scent.

