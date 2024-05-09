 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

Dull skin? Here’s how to liven it up

Banish dull skin once and for all with these tips and insights

By
a bunch of serums in a row
Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

You wake up, look in the mirror, and find yourself doing a double-take—and not for good reasons. You may notice your skin looks rather blah and even gray — isn’t hair what goes gray? While all the talk of achieving “radiant skin” often targets women, men may also want a glow, not merely during the summer months. However, dull skin may be standing in the way.

Having dull skin can also be about more than looking your best (though there’s no shame if that’s your primary pain point). Sometimes, dull skin includes side effects like patchiness, increased sensitivity, itchiness, and flakes. None of these symptoms will make you feel your best, either.

Recommended Videos

What gives? Knowing the common causes of dull skin and solutions can empower you to take control of your skincare. These insights and tips will put you on the path to achieving a summer glow all year round.

Related

What causes dull skin?

skincare products on brown tray with baby's breath flower by bathroom sink
Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

A person may have dull skin for any number of reasons. Sometimes, a combination of factors can cause this issue. By pinpointing the cause or causes of your dull skin, you can take the right action to brighten your look.

  • Climate. If you live in a dry climate, your skin may follow suit. While dry weather can often happen during the summer — hence, droughts — don’t discount the effects winter climates can have on the skin. The dry air produced by indoor heat can also affect the skin. When the skin is tired, you may notice dullness rather than radiance.
  • Your skincare routine needs work. Dead skin cells from slow turnover, dry skin, and sun damage can all trigger a “blah” look. You may need to add some steps to your skincare routine — potentially daily. Exfoliating, moisturizing, and wearing sunscreen (even in rainy weather) can all reduce the risk of lifeless skin.
  • Lifestyle. Poor sleep, smoking, and alcohol don’t do the body much good, and the skin is the largest organ.
  • Aging. Mentioning this reason may illicit an eye roll. Aging always seems to come up when discussing skincare issues. However, aging can cause many of the effects mentioned above. Our skin becomes less moist as we rack up the birthdays, making fine lines and wrinkles more visible. Also, cell turnover slows, and the skin barrier thins. Enter dull skin. Aging is one factor you can’t control — growing older is part of living a full life. However, some steps can help slow the hands of time as much as possible.

How to brighten dull skin

soap powder serum on a white towel
Monstera Production / Pexels

Ready to breathe life back into your skin? You’ve got options.

  • Drink water. While the science is wonky on whether drinking water helps hydrate skin, the body doesn’t operate in a vacuum. Remaining hydrated keeps the body running smoothly, including the skin.
  • Take lukewarm showers. The sun isn’t the only thing that can burn the skin. Piping-hot showers may sound luxurious, but they can burn the skin and prompt a lifeless look. Stick to lukewarm water (or even cold if you’re feeling trendy).
  • Exfoliate. Slow dead skin cell turnover is a common cause of dull skin. Exfoliating helps you nix dead skin, allowing plump skin cells to emerge and give you a radiant complexion. The best exfoliant (and frequency) will depend on your skin. Sensitive types may do best with a gentle exfoliating cleanser and a washcloth once per week. In contrast, others may do well applying a chemical product containing glycolic acid every other day or so. Exfoliant masks also exist (and boast an at-home spa day feel).
  • Cleanse. Apply a gentle cleanser twice daily to prevent build-up and dirt contributing to dull skin (and breakouts).
  • Moisturize. Moisturize twice daily after cleansing to help the skin look and feel soft, smooth, and radiant. Consider one with hyaluronic acid, which allows the skin to retain moisture.
  • Lifestyle. Sleep.is.restorative. Your skin may look tired because you are tired. Sleeping a solid seven or more hours can do wonders for your body and mind. Also, kick your smoking habit (if applicable) and limit drinking alcohol (or stop altogether).
  • Stress. If stress keeps you up, try stress management techniques like breathing, meditation, and yoga. These can be challenging to make work (and take time). If you’re struggling with stress, there’s no shame in seeking help from a mental health professional, especially if sleep is impacted.
  • Talk to a dermatologist. If not of the above work, consider speaking with a dermatologist. You may want to take this step before trying products, especially if you have sensitive skin or a condition like eczema.

Summary

moisturizing cream on cutting board
Poko Skincare / Unsplash

Dull skin can be deflating and potentially annoying. The skin looks lifeless, and you may notice flaking, redness, and irritation. Flakiness and irritation may be traits you try to avoid in humans, but now you have to live with skin with these issues. The good news is that many reasons for dull skin are fixable, such as dryness, slow skin cell turnover, or lifestyle habits. Exfoliate regularly and cleanse and moisturize skin twice daily to speed up skin cell turnover and keep skin clean and try. Lifestyle habits, like not smoking, drinking in moderation, and getting adequate sleep, can also breathe new life into the skin. One factor you can’t change? Aging. However, a good skincare routine and overall lifestyle can slow the hands of time. A dermatologist can provide you with customized advice and product recommendations.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer
Contributor
Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons…
How to shape a beard: The ultimate guide for every face shape
Trimming a beard

You never want to be caught with a scratchy, messy beard while you're out and about. Regardless of the time of year, it's vitally important to keep your beard grooming on point. For starters, having high-quality beard oil or beard balm will definitely help you get started, product-wise. Whether you're still getting the hang of growing one out, or are a seasoned pro, it's crucial to upkeep and maintain the best beard shape for you and your face shape. Yes, you read that right, learning how to shape a beard will help you maintain the best beard shape for your facial features.

Shaping your beard takes diligence, yet it yields incredible results and will make you look more handsome, as opposed to Tom Hanks in Cast Away. Whether you have experimented on your own with trimming your beard or not, now is the perfect time to learn how to trim your beard properly to freshen up your look.

Read more
How often should you change your razor blades?
Razor being rinsed under water.

It's a hassle and an annoyance, but when it comes to your daily shaving ritual something that you absolutely don't want to skip is changing out your razor blade. Trying to shave with a dull razor is bad for your skin and can cause razor bumps, plus creating a higher likelihood of problems like infections, and it will do a poor job of removing hair, resulting in a patchy shave. If you're not up for trying out a straight razor, then you'll need to get into the habit of regularly swapping out the replaceable blades on your razor or using fresh disposable razors instead. Knowing when to swap out your old blades for new ones will help keep your skin happy and your face looking its best, so our guide can help you work out how often you need to change your razor blades.

How often you should change your razor blades
According to the American Academy of Dermatologists, you should change your razor blades or throw away disposable razors after every five to seven shaves. High-quality razor blades should last five to seven shaves if you take care of them properly and keep them clean. However, cheaper disposable razors may wear out sooner.
Signs it’s time to change your razor blades include skin irritation after shaving, a less close shave, patchy areas or spots missed, skin that still feels rough after, dullness of the blades, feeling hairs are getting pulled instead of cut, and excessive friction of the blades across your skin that it feels like you have to drag it over your skin.
Moreover, a razor that has an accumulation of gunk that can’t be rinsed away should be immediately discarded, as this causes nicks and infections by dragging unevenly across your skin and introducing harbored bacteria into your pores.

Read more
Cucumbers help get rid of puffiness, dark circles under eyes: Myth or fact?
man with white plush robe and cucumbers on his eyes

While intentionally putting food on your face is generally frowned upon, one particular produce has long been used for at-home spa days: The cucumber. Take a look at luxe-looking photos of self-care, and you'll notice they often include someone lounging in a bubble bath (perhaps with rose petals and candlelight), a glass of something special, and cucumbers on top of their eyes.

What's the deal?

Read more