You wake up, look in the mirror, and find yourself doing a double-take—and not for good reasons. You may notice your skin looks rather blah and even gray — isn’t hair what goes gray? While all the talk of achieving “radiant skin” often targets women, men may also want a glow, not merely during the summer months. However, dull skin may be standing in the way.

Having dull skin can also be about more than looking your best (though there’s no shame if that’s your primary pain point). Sometimes, dull skin includes side effects like patchiness, increased sensitivity, itchiness, and flakes. None of these symptoms will make you feel your best, either.

What gives? Knowing the common causes of dull skin and solutions can empower you to take control of your skincare. These insights and tips will put you on the path to achieving a summer glow all year round.

What causes dull skin?

A person may have dull skin for any number of reasons. Sometimes, a combination of factors can cause this issue. By pinpointing the cause or causes of your dull skin, you can take the right action to brighten your look.

Climate. If you live in a dry climate, your skin may follow suit. While dry weather can often happen during the summer — hence, droughts — don’t discount the effects winter climates can have on the skin. The dry air produced by indoor heat can also affect the skin. When the skin is tired, you may notice dullness rather than radiance.

How to brighten dull skin

Ready to breathe life back into your skin? You’ve got options.

Drink water. While the science is wonky on whether drinking water helps hydrate skin, the body doesn’t operate in a vacuum. Remaining hydrated keeps the body running smoothly, including the skin.

Summary

Dull skin can be deflating and potentially annoying. The skin looks lifeless, and you may notice flaking, redness, and irritation. Flakiness and irritation may be traits you try to avoid in humans, but now you have to live with skin with these issues. The good news is that many reasons for dull skin are fixable, such as dryness, slow skin cell turnover, or lifestyle habits. Exfoliate regularly and cleanse and moisturize skin twice daily to speed up skin cell turnover and keep skin clean and try. Lifestyle habits, like not smoking, drinking in moderation, and getting adequate sleep, can also breathe new life into the skin. One factor you can’t change? Aging. However, a good skincare routine and overall lifestyle can slow the hands of time. A dermatologist can provide you with customized advice and product recommendations.

