MANSCAPED teams up with Testicular Cancer Society for bold promo

The Ball Hero Bundle and a NASCAR hook are the key elements in Year 5 of this partnership

MANSCAPED Hero Ball Bundle
For those who know MANSCAPED from a distance, the company has a reputation for outrageous marketing and for being a pioneer when it comes to down-under men’s grooming. (We’re not talking Australia here, either.)

But MANSCAPED also has a social conscience, and the company definitely knows how to stay in its lane when it comes to promos and pursuing worthy, relevant causes. Its latest promo, which dropped on April Fool’s Day, isn’t about testicular tomfoolery. Instead, it’s designed to promote awareness and prevent testicular cancer once again in the firm’s ongoing partnership with the Testicular Cancer Society (TCS).

The basic promo: The TCS Ball Hero Bundle

MANSCAPED HERO BALL BUNDLE
This April marks the fifth anniversary of MANSCAPED’s partnership with TCS, which is also designed to educate men on the importance of doing self-checks for this kind of cancer.

The promo includes the debut of a unique combo. Specifically, it’s The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra TCS Special Edition along with Boxers 2.0 TCS — Flauge. They’re available individually or as a pair as part of the TCS Ball Hero Bundle.

The boxers especially lend new meaning to the concept of “going commando.” They’re purple with camo flourishes, and purple is the official color for testicular cancer awareness. In addition, they include a couple of not-so-subtle reminders for men to do self-checks.

Promoting the TCS cause

MANSCAPED TCS promotion

MANSCAPED is also donating $50,000 to TCS to further the non-profit’s mission to generate awareness, fight testicular cancer, and save lives on a global basis.

The cause is especially personal to Mike Craycraft, the founder of TCS. “In 2006, I was diagnosed with testicular cancer, and in that moment, my world was turned upside down,” said Mike Craycraft, Founder of the Testicular Cancer Society.

“What began as a personal battle became a mission – to ensure no man faces this journey alone. MANSCAPED has been an invaluable ally, using its extensive platform to amplify awareness and action. I’m so grateful to Paul [Tran, the founder and CEO of MANSCAPED] and the team for their dedication to our cause and the men we serve.”

This year’s promo includes a NASCAR angle

MANSCAPED TCS promotion
The idea of going the distance has long been an integral part of MANSCAPED promos, and this year’s version of that includes a partnership with NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki, who will run the Food City 500 at the legendary Bristol Motor Speedway with a purple version of his Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.   

It takes a certain amount of, um, balls to do this, of course, and kudos to MANSCAPED and NASCAR for their willingness to go so far over the top. They’ll also use this much-anticipated racing event to honor testicular cancer survivors everywhere, with an emphasis on showing how easy detection is and how important it can be. The race goes green on Sunday, April 13th.

This time around, celebrities promoting testicular cancer include Pete Davidson, Steve-O, and Alex Caruso of the Oklahoma City Thunder, among others. Of course, there’s also a product hook in this promo: the pricing for the Lawn Hero, which is available at $119.99 but can be had for $109.99 when purchased as part of the Ball Hero Bundle. The boxers go for $34.99 separately.

