What to do about wrinkles, fine lines, and frown lines

Skincare tips and tricks for women are a dime a dozen, particularly in the aging space. You can find hacks for “how to get rid of wrinkles” on the Internet, in magazines, on social media, and in the beauty aisle. Marketing and the media have done a fine job of framing concerns about aging skin as a “women’s issue,” but recent data shows that men are also concerned about wrinkles.

Plenty of products in the beauty aisle claim to fight fine lines and frown lines or swear they’re the best treatment for deep wrinkles on the face. Some brands push products that promise to answer your late-night “how to remove wrinkles from face quickly” Google search.

Aging is a part of life; we’re not here to push products or give you false hope. However, you may be able to slow down or temporarily turn back the hands of time. These skincare tips and ingredients might help.

How to get rid of wrinkles on the face and neck

Your face might be the first part of yourself you see every morning. Looking closely and seeing new additions, like fine frown lines or deep wrinkles, can be distressing. Wrinkles can feel like more than an aesthetic issue — they’re a sign time is passing you by. We can’t change the latter, but some products, ingredients, and lifestyle tweaks might help you eliminate forehead, undereye, neck wrinkles, and more.

Try a retinoid or retinol

Beauty buzzwords run rampant on social media. However, retinoid is an ingredient proven to reduce signs of aging. You might consider it worth speaking to a dermatologist if you’re looking to get rid of forehead wrinkles — or ones anywhere on your face or neck. Retinoid generally requires prescriptions and is a more potent form of vitamin A than over-the-counter retinol, which has not produced the same results regarding efficacy.

Moisturize daily

A moisturizer twice daily is a must in any skincare regimen, regardless of aging. Moisturizers keep skin hydrated. What does that have to do with wrinkles? Dry skin can exacerbate the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Moisturizers are essential if you use a retinol or retinoid, which can dry the skin.

You might try a unique, gentle undereye moisturizer if you are looking to get rid of wrinkles under the eyes. Also, you may need trial and error to see which product ingredients work best for you. However, dermatologists often recommend using vitamin C, peptides, and hyaluronic acid in moisturizers for people with dry or aging skin.

Be sure to apply moisturizer gently in slow, circular motions to the entire face, including the undereye, forehead, and neck areas, to ensure all the skin gets the TLC it needs.

Diet

There isn’t one diet or food that’ll remove wrinkles fast – or at all. However, foods contain nutrients that nourish every organ in the body, the skin included. Eat a diet of vitamins and antioxidants in berries and leafy green vegetables like avocados. Healthy fats like the Omega-3s found in salmon and walnuts also help keep the skin looking sharp.

Exfoliate weekly

Exfoliating can speed up cell turnover, reducing dullness and smoothing the skin, leaving you radiant. Be careful: People with dry or sensitive skin might need to use a gentle exfoliant or try exfoliating monthly. Know your skin and follow your body’s cues — if the skin feels dryer or looks redder after exfoliating, consider that a sign to pivot or speak with a dermatologist.

Seek professional treatment

Sometimes, at-home and over-the-counter remedies aren’t enough. There’s no shame in that – genetics and environmental exposure, like the sun, all play a role in how quickly we age. A professional can recommend procedures that can smooth the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles on the face and neck, including:

Botox

Microneedling

Laser therapy

How to prevent wrinkles

You can’t prevent wrinkles forever, and the timetable for their appearance has various factors. Some, like genetics, are not in your control. Others are. Simple lifestyle habits can slow the pace of skin aging.

For starters, apply a broad-spectrum, mineral-based sunscreen daily. When in the sun, apply every two hours and after water exposure. Additionally, wearing UPF clothing, a hat, and sunglasses provides extra sun protection. Bonus: These measures also reduce your skin cancer risk.

Finally, getting sleep and reducing stress can also help take some years off your skin’s life. Aim to get seven hours of sleep nightly and practice self-care like meditation or attend therapy for healthy stress-coping skills.

Summary

Aging happens to all of us, but wrinkles are a concern — and not just for women. Data shows men are also concerned about fine and deep wrinkles. Some over-the-counter and professional treatments may slow aging and reduce the appearance of fine and deep lines, like undereye wrinkles. Others can prevent premature aging. Moisturizing daily, applying sunscreen, and getting enough sleep are all easy ways to keep skin looking as youthful as possible. Professional treatments like Botox can also smooth skin, and prescription retinoids can also help reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Speak with a dermatologist if you are concerned about aging skin.

