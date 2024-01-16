 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

Skincare tips: How to get rid of wrinkles, fine lines, and more

What to do about wrinkles, fine lines, and frown lines

BethAnn Mayer
By
a close up of a man's eyes
Quinten de Graaf / Unsplash

Skincare tips and tricks for women are a dime a dozen, particularly in the aging space. You can find hacks for “how to get rid of wrinkles” on the Internet, in magazines, on social media, and in the beauty aisle. Marketing and the media have done a fine job of framing concerns about aging skin as a “women’s issue,” but recent data shows that men are also concerned about wrinkles.

Plenty of products in the beauty aisle claim to fight fine lines and frown lines or swear they’re the best treatment for deep wrinkles on the face. Some brands push products that promise to answer your late-night “how to remove wrinkles from face quickly” Google search.

Recommended Videos

Aging is a part of life; we’re not here to push products or give you false hope. However, you may be able to slow down or temporarily turn back the hands of time. These skincare tips and ingredients might help.

a man applying a face mask
Safia Shakil / Unsplash

How to get rid of wrinkles on the face and neck

Your face might be the first part of yourself you see every morning. Looking closely and seeing new additions, like fine frown lines or deep wrinkles, can be distressing. Wrinkles can feel like more than an aesthetic issue — they’re a sign time is passing you by. We can’t change the latter, but some products, ingredients, and lifestyle tweaks might help you eliminate forehead, undereye, neck wrinkles, and more.

Related

Try a retinoid or retinol

Beauty buzzwords run rampant on social media. However, retinoid is an ingredient proven to reduce signs of aging. You might consider it worth speaking to a dermatologist if you’re looking to get rid of forehead wrinkles — or ones anywhere on your face or neck. Retinoid generally requires prescriptions and is a more potent form of vitamin A than over-the-counter retinol, which has not produced the same results regarding efficacy.

Moisturize daily

A moisturizer twice daily is a must in any skincare regimen, regardless of aging. Moisturizers keep skin hydrated. What does that have to do with wrinkles? Dry skin can exacerbate the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Moisturizers are essential if you use a retinol or retinoid, which can dry the skin.

You might try a unique, gentle undereye moisturizer if you are looking to get rid of wrinkles under the eyes. Also, you may need trial and error to see which product ingredients work best for you. However, dermatologists often recommend using vitamin C, peptides, and hyaluronic acid in moisturizers for people with dry or aging skin.

Be sure to apply moisturizer gently in slow, circular motions to the entire face, including the undereye, forehead, and neck areas, to ensure all the skin gets the TLC it needs.

Diet

There isn’t one diet or food that’ll remove wrinkles fast – or at all. However, foods contain nutrients that nourish every organ in the body, the skin included. Eat a diet of vitamins and antioxidants in berries and leafy green vegetables like avocados. Healthy fats like the Omega-3s found in salmon and walnuts also help keep the skin looking sharp.

Exfoliate weekly

Exfoliating can speed up cell turnover, reducing dullness and smoothing the skin, leaving you radiant. Be careful: People with dry or sensitive skin might need to use a gentle exfoliant or try exfoliating monthly. Know your skin and follow your body’s cues — if the skin feels dryer or looks redder after exfoliating, consider that a sign to pivot or speak with a dermatologist.

Seek professional treatment

Sometimes, at-home and over-the-counter remedies aren’t enough. There’s no shame in that – genetics and environmental exposure, like the sun, all play a role in how quickly we age. A professional can recommend procedures that can smooth the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles on the face and neck, including:

  • Botox
  • Microneedling
  • Laser therapy

sunscreen next to water bottles

How to prevent wrinkles

You can’t prevent wrinkles forever, and the timetable for their appearance has various factors. Some, like genetics, are not in your control. Others are. Simple lifestyle habits can slow the pace of skin aging.

For starters, apply a broad-spectrum, mineral-based sunscreen daily. When in the sun, apply every two hours and after water exposure. Additionally, wearing UPF clothing, a hat, and sunglasses provides extra sun protection. Bonus: These measures also reduce your skin cancer risk.

Finally, getting sleep and reducing stress can also help take some years off your skin’s life. Aim to get seven hours of sleep nightly and practice self-care like meditation or attend therapy for healthy stress-coping skills.

man with really smooth skin
Christopher Campbell / Unsplash

Summary

Aging happens to all of us, but wrinkles are a concern — and not just for women. Data shows men are also concerned about fine and deep wrinkles. Some over-the-counter and professional treatments may slow aging and reduce the appearance of fine and deep lines, like undereye wrinkles. Others can prevent premature aging. Moisturizing daily, applying sunscreen, and getting enough sleep are all easy ways to keep skin looking as youthful as possible. Professional treatments like Botox can also smooth skin, and prescription retinoids can also help reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Speak with a dermatologist if you are concerned about aging skin.

Editors' Recommendations

BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer
Contributor
Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons…
Skin flooding is the newest TikTok skincare trend, but is it legit?
Should you make skin flooding a part of your skincare routine?
Man applying serum in mirror during skincare routine

You’ve heard of slugging, glazed donut skin, and double cleansing your face – but what about skin flooding? In the world of skincare TikTok (or SkinTok), it can often be a case of “blink, and you’ll miss it.” That said, never fear – we’re here to explain the ins and outs of the latest skincare routine trend taking over your For You Page. It’s no secret that glowing, dewy skin is in these days, and the skin flooding technique can help you achieve the look in a snap. And regardless of what type of skin you have, you, too, can join in on the newest dermatological craze.

So, what exactly is skin flooding, anyway? “Essentially, you’re flooding the skin with hydration, utilizing everything in your power to get that skin super hydrated as much as possible,” explains Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, also known as TikToker @dermguru. Using a series of moisturizing skincare products, like gentle cleansers and revitalizing face mists, you can restore a healthy sheen to your complexion and encourage a healthy skin barrier. Ready to find out more? We’ll walk you through everything you need to know about skin flooding and whether you should add this new strategy to your skincare routine.

Read more
Body butter: Is this the secret winter skincare solution you’re not considering?
Body butter might save your skin this winter - literally
three bottles of skincare products

As the days grow shorter and colder, the focus of your skincare routine likely shifts from sunscreen (which is still important) to moisturizing. The cold air outside and heater-induced dry air inside can lead to cracked and chapped skin and lips. These pesky issues can feel unsightly and even painful.

Colder weather may even have you craving heavier skincare products. Gone are the days when even putting on an all-important layer of sunscreen feels like applying cake to your face. Heavier products can feel luxurious and soothing.

Read more
How to remove Halloween makeup and face paint
The best methods to remove Halloween makeup
Portrait of Young Couple in Halloween Costumes. Beautiful Woman and Handsome Young Man Wearing Costumes holding Pumpkin at Halloween Party in Nightclub. Happy Friends having Fun Celebrating Halloween

 

The last week of October is one of the most thrilling times of the year – but removing Halloween makeup can be downright frightening. Whether you’re wearing a full-face Frankenstein mask or a touch of ghostly grease paint, taking it off is nowhere near as fun as putting it on. Festive face paint can be stubborn to remove, stain the skin, and make a massive mess in your bathroom sink. But no matter how hard you party this All Hallow’s Eve, it’s never a good plan to fall asleep in disguise. Sleeping in any makeup is a big no-no for your skin, and heavy Halloween cosmetics can be even worse. 

Read more