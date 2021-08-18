The 10 Best Teeth Whitening Products For Pearly Whites

What’s the first thing you think people notice about you? That’s right, it’s your smile. And what makes white teeth so attractive you might ask? In layman’s terms, teeth are the human equivalent of a peacock’s feathers. They are a sign of health, youthfulness, and genetic quality designed for mate selection. Not only will having a beautiful set of teeth make you more physically attractive to others, it will help to give your confidence that extra boost.

The great thing about oral care in the 21st century is how accessible it has become, with teeth whitening options tailored to fit your specific needs. And best of all, whitening your teeth doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. With the wide option of products on the market now available, it’s hard to narrow things down. Here are our recommendations of some products that will keep that smile of yours bright without breaking your bank.

And remember, you only have a few seconds to make a solid good first impression, so lead with confidence by having a healthy and white smile.

Related Readings

Best For Aligners and Retainers: EverSmile WhiteFoam Retainer Cleaner

If you wear aligners with attachments or have clear retainers then keeping your teeth white is as easy as a quick set it and forget it. With EverSmile WhiteFoam Aligner Cleaner you can expect a safe and gradual whitening effect without any of the sensitivity. This cleaning foam effectively kills 99.99% of bacteria in the mouth keeping your feeling fresh while removing aligner build-up. Simply apply the foam to your aligners and pop them into your mouth. Doesn’t get much easier than that.

Best For Sensitive Teeth: iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit

Awarded as #1 Amazon Best Seller, you can achieve a smile that is up t 8 shades whiter in just seven days. Best of all, this whitening kit from iSmile is enamel safe and includes a zero sensitivity gel. iSmile’s whitening gel uses clinically proven ingredients to remove years of stains from smoking, wine, soda, and coffee. The whitening gel is activated by 5 powerful LED bulbs that breaks downs stains to accelerate teeth whitening. You can achieve your best smile by using this kit for 10 minutes a day (equipped with an internal alarm system), and in about 7-10 days you’ll enjoy your whitest smile.

Best Whitening Strips: BURST Coconut Whitening Strips

We all know that coconut oil is great for many things including dental health utilizing oil pulling. Combine that with enamel-safe peroxide for an ultimate whitening experience. With BURST Coconut Whitening Strips, you can remove years of stains in just two weeks without any of the chemical tastes of your traditional whitening strips. Instead you’ll be delighted by the taste of coconuts. These strips are also endorsed by thousands of dentists and hygienists and won’t break down your enamel.

Best Overall Value: Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

The Smile Direct Club kit contains everything you’ll need to get a white smile. Included is a year’s supply of full whitening treatments plus the LED whitening light accelerator. You can expect improvement of up to 9 shades of white in just one week with the dentist-approved whitening kit.

Other Whitening Products We Love

Snow All-in-One Teeth Whitening At Home System

This easy to use and patent-pending technology accelerates the whitening results to provide longer-lasting results. This kit is safe to use on aligners and braces and is designed to be gentle on sensitive teeth. You can achieve professional quality results in as little as nine minutes per day for a fraction of the cost. Best of all, you can expect up to 6 months of whitening treatments for effortless maintenance.

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on

We all know that coconut oil is great for many things including dental health via oil pulling. Combine that with enamel safe peroxide for an ultimate whitening experience. With Burst Coconut Whitening Strips, you can remove years of stains in just two weeks without any of the chemical taste of your traditional whitening strips. Instead you’ll be delighted by the taste of coconuts. These strips are also endorsed by thousands of dentists and hygienists and won’t break down your enamel.

Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder Natural

Celebrated as the “Original Natural Whitening,” charcoal powder is the natural way to whiten your teeth. This polishing powder is formulated with organic ingredients, no parabens, and is even made in the USA. The main ingredient, activated coconut charcoal, helps whiten your teeth by gently polishing away stains and can be used as often as needed to achieve your whitest smile.

Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste

Marvis Whitening Mint toothpaste offers a sharp taste of cool mint, with a lingering freshness that will whiten your teeth and keep them healthy. This creamy toothpaste helps to gently remove plaque and surface stains for a gradually whiter smile. Marvin is a luxury line of oral care products that’s fluoride-free, gluten-free, and is made in Italy.

The Active Wow 24K White Easy AF On The Go Teeth Whitening Pen is a perfect solution for busy people who want to whiten their teeth on the go. With just a few easy applications, this formula effectively removes stains beneath the surface and is gentle on enamel. This pen is compact enough to include in your everyday carry to help remedy teeth discoloration anytime you need it.

Bite Toothpaste Bits

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly product that’s 100% plastic free with clean ingredients, you might want to try Bite. Made with vegan-friendly ingredient like coconut oil and guar gum, you can expect your breath to smell fresh and your teeth to gradually whiten while helping to keep the ocean clean. All you have to do is bite down and brush!

Remember, it’s important to speak with your dentist before using anything that might cause sensitivity to your teeth.

Editors' Recommendations