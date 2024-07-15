 Skip to main content
This Philips One electric toothbrush is only $21 for Prime Day

Philips One by Sonicare electric toothbrush
Designed to eliminate the tedium of manually brushing your teeth, the Philips One by Sonicare electric toothbrush uses micro-vibrations and tapered bristles to clean and gently polish your teeth. In addition to several excellent features, like a timer to help you brush the right amount of time, it’s on sale for early Prime Day. Usually $30, you can get it today for $21. That saves you $9, and it’s a fantastic deal on an electric toothbrush, let alone one of this quality. Did we mention it’s also great for travel?

Here’s why you should buy the Philips One by Sonicare electric toothbrush now

Grooming is essential for your health, especially dental hygiene. An electric toothbrush like this Philips One by Sonicare can help you do that more effectively than manually brushing with your average brush.

We recommend grabbing the deal if you need a new toothbrush and are interested in this one- or have been considering ones like it. The reason why we recommend shopping early is because most of them are available for a limited time only. There are no guarantees the deals will still be around when Prime Day officially kicks off on July 16 and July 17. Sure, there could be better deals, but they weren’t all that different from the early deals in years past. In the end, it’s up to you.

This toothbrush is versatile and excellent for home use or away. Thanks to a sleek, lightweight design, it fits neatly inside a go-bag or toiletries pouch. You can also toss it in a backpack or luggage. It comes with three brush heads, which the brand recommends changing out every three months—you can buy more later.

It uses regular brush motions, bristle micro-vibrations, and slightly tapered bristles to ensure that the surface of your teeth is clean and polished. Built into the toothbrush is a timer, allowing you to monitor your brushing for two minutes and 30 seconds, the ideal time to brush. There’s no guesswork here; you know exactly how long it will take to keep cleaning.

The case includes the Philips One electric toothbrush, three brush heads, and a convenient battery charger with an AAA battery to use immediately. It’s also on sale for an early Prime Day deal. Usually $30, it’s yours today for just $21, saving you $9. You could put that savings toward a tube of toothpaste. Either way, it’s a good time to start thinking about dental hygiene.

