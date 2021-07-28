These Electric Razors Deals at Amazon Are Unbelievably Cheap

If you’re looking for the best razors for men, we’ve spotted some fantastic deals at Amazon right now. At the moment, you can buy either the Hatteker Electric Shaver Razor for just $17 or the Flineve Electric Shaver for Men Grooming Kit for only $16. If you’re in the market for a budget electric razor, whether to take on brief travels or simply as a backup to an alternative electric razor or shaving kit, either of these would be an ideal accompaniment. Well priced and with plenty of good features, you’re in luck. Be quick though as stock is sure to be limited.

Hatteker Electric Shaver Razor — $17, was $25

Ordinarily $25, this Hatteker Electric Shaver Razor is reduced by 30%, bringing it down to just $17. It packs in a lot of features for its low price. Fully waterproof for a wet or dry shave, it’s equipped with a double ring and 3D floating shaving heads that perfectly fit the curve of your face and neck, aiming to reduce skin friction while ensuring a gentle and smooth shave. A pop-up trimmer means you can better trim and shape your mustache and sideburns, too. With a powerful motor and 4 direction flex heads, you won’t have to worry about missing a single part of your face. Even better, its rechargeable battery means it only needs to be charged for 1.5 hours before being good to use for 60 minutes with an LED battery indicator letting you know how it’s doing. It’s all incredibly convenient, especially for the price.

Flineve Electric Shaver for Men Grooming Kit — $16, was $26

A full grooming kit, the Flineve Electric Shaver for Men Grooming Kit is reduced by 38% right now, bringing it down to just $16. For your money, you get a 5-in-1 multifunctional electric shaver which includes a detachable 5D rotating shaving head that can be freely adjusted to angle better to your head, face, chin, and neck. The set includes a body rotary shaver, a hair trimmer, nose trimmer, facial cleansing brush, and a silicone massage head for comfort. It only takes 2 hours to fully charge via USB and a built-in LED power display screen tells you exactly how much juice you have left. It’s IPX5 waterproof, too, so it’s ideal for either wet or dry shaving. That’s everything you could need from an electric grooming kit at this price.

Editors' Recommendations