Get up to 50% off Oliver Cabell sneakers, loafers, and more today

Jen Allen
There are some fantastic sneaker deals at Oliver Cabell providing you’re fast enough to snap one up. There’s up to 50% off select styles with something for every taste and desire here. To get the discount, just use the promo code LASTCALL. With 150 products available right now, the best thing to do is take a look for yourself by tapping the button below. Otherwise, if you keep reading, we’ll take you through some highlights that we particularly love in the sale.

What to shop for in the Oliver Cabell sneaker sale

If you love to have the best sneakers in your wardrobe, you’ll love what Oliver Cabell has to offer. We instantly love the which is down to $150 from $199. A distressed twist on the brand’s iconic low-top silhouette, it’s handcrafted and coupled with buttery Italian calfskin leather and custom outsoles. No two pairs are alike and the combination of green and white looks great.

Continuing trends from the best sneaker brands, how about the which is down to $150 from $199? It draws from the iconic bball sneakers with a timeless look of different shades of gray. It’s coupled with buttery Italian calfskin leather and Gommus outsoles. All the material is the finest possible so it looks and feels great.

For some cool loafers, check out the in Mono which costs $135 instead of $179. The laceless loafers are leaner, meaner, and dressier than ever. Part Italian calfskin leather and part full-grain leather, they’re ideal for casual occasions. Another great option for casual wear is the which is down to $135 instead of $179 too.

Finally, if you want boots, check out the which are down to $157 from $209. With a waxed full-grain and fully water-proof upper, the boots are built to age beautifully over time with fantastic leather and vegetable tanned leather.

We’ve picked out a few of our favorite sneakers and loafers in the Oliver Cabell sale but we’ve barely scratched the surface. The sale is huge with dozens of different other types of footwear in the sale. Take a look at the sale for yourself to see which styles suit your taste.

Jen Allen
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Ends soon: Get up to 28% off Burberry jackets, shirts, and more
Burberry Kensington

Brand loyalty is something that most companies strive for. They want you to be decked out from head to toe in their designs, especially ones that incorporate a recognizable logo or print. Many men have remained loyal to Burberry for years on end due to their crisp, clean and stylish look. If you are one of those guys, we've got a Burberry sale just for you.

Right now on Gilt, you can get up to 28% off jackets, shirts, bags, shoes, belts and more from Burberry. As one of the best suit brands for men, Burberry immediately gives your closet a sophisticated and refined feel. If you want to update some of your accessories and apparel from this popular designer, now is the perfect time to do so. Click the button below to start shopping ASAP because this sale only lasts a few more days.

Hublot watches, including the Big Bang, are up to 35% off today
hublot watches deal jomashop march 2024 big bang unico essential grey

Not every watch has to be a smartwatch, and right now traditional watches are seeing some massive discounts. And not just traditional watches, but luxury traditional watches, as Jomashop currently has more than 1,100 Hublot watches and variations on sale. With Hublot being such a premium brand you’re going to find some premium prices, but that makes for all the more savings.

Why you should shop the Hublot watch sale at Jomashop
A luxury watch is as much a good investment as it is a fashion statement, as most luxury watches tend to increase in value with time. Hublot is a watchmaker that regularly turns out models in competition with the best watches for men. It’s even put some watches amongst Elton John’s collection of watches. One of the most popular Hublot watches is the Big Bang, and while it comes in numerous variations, you can save nearly $1,000 on the Hublot Big Bang Steel Ceramic Watch, as it’s from its regular price of $10,895. Additionally, the Big Bang Chronograph Automatic is seeing a massive 25% price drop that brings its price down from nearly $37,000 to a .

Psycho Bunny sale: Get up to 30% off Polos, shirts, and more
Psycho Bunny Polo Shirt

Every guy out there has at least one or two polos in their wardrobe that they wear for certain occasions. This type of shirt is easy-to-wear, comfortable and is a step up from your regular t-shirt. If you've been on the hunt for a polo that goes even further with a fun design, interesting logo and cool colors, Psycho Bunny should be your next purchase.

Add these stylish yet comfortable polo shirts to your wardrobe and shop the current Psycho Bunny sale on Gilt. You can get up to 30% off the brand's popular polos, baseball hats, shirts, hoodies and outerwear for a limited time. Anything and everything you buy from this sale will give you a cool and trendy aesthetic without trying too hard. Click the button below to start browsing all of the apparel and accessories available at a discounted price at Gilt.

