If you’re in the market for an accessory that instantly makes you appear smarter, more sophisticated and even stylish, look no further than a solid pair of eyeglasses. Whether you’re channeling an unsuspectingly dashing Clark Kent or a more eccentric Harry Styles, optical lenses have the sartorial power to affect both the way you see the world and the way the world sees you. We’ve seen eyeglasses from eyewear institutions like Ray-Ban, Persol, and Moscot, all the way to fashion’s top tastemakers like Tom Ford and Gucci.

No need for traditional optical frames? As our day to day shifts to a primarily digital interface, blue light blocking glasses are on the rise. The key takeaway: more screen time, more strain on your eyes. Your ophthalmologist may suggest investing in a pair to improve eye comfort and better sleep.

If it’s your first time buying eyeglasses, stick to a tried and true, authentic brand and a classic style that you feel confident in. We’ve selected four universally flattering shapes (wayfarer, round, circle, and square) that are guaranteed to boost your vision and your personal style game.

Wayfarer

When it comes to readers, the wayfarer shape was introduced by Ray-Ban in 1956 and has been a timeless classic ever since.

Ray-Ban RB5375 Optical Glasses

Ray-Ban’s frames go to show that while icons are often imitated, nothing beats the original.

Warby Parker Chamberlain

Warby Parker offers a modern take with a strong bridge and modern translucent finish.

Oliver Peoples Ryce Optical Glasses

Another California classic, optical brand Oliver Peoples makes one of the perfect wayfarers we’ve seen.

Tom Ford 55mm Square Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Coming from the man who wrote the rules on style, Tom Ford’s timeless lenses feature the brand’s unmistakable temple design.

Round

The sophisticated nuance of rounded frames sits in the middle of the spectrum between perfectly circular and square shapes.

Persol PO3092V Eyeglasses

Expecting no less from an eyewear institution, Persol’s perfectly rounded frames featuring the brand’s signature arrow and Meflecto pressure-reducing technology are a masterpiece.

Quay Eyewear Evasive 54mm Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Quay’s blue light blocking clubmasters offer protection and style at an affordable price point.

Illesteva Saratoga Optical Glasses in Mercury

New York-based Illesteva’s Saratoga frames are easy and extremely well-done with a square frame, rounded edges and a modern translucent grey finish.

Izipizi #A

French eyewear manufacturer Izipizi makes stylish lenses in a range of colors and finishes.

Aviator

Originally designed for pilots, aviator frames have since become a sartorial staple in eyewear.

Ahlem Caire Navigator Frames

Handcrafted in France and electrodipped in 22K gold, Ahlem’s navigators are the ultimate luxury frames.

AX Armani Exchange Az1029 Metal Aviator Eyeglass Frames

Armani Exchange’s matte metal frames are stylish while being light on your face and your wallet.

Izipizi #K Reading Glasses

We love the subtle navy blue and rubberized finish of Izipiki’s aviator readers.

Quay Australia Poster Boy mini 56mm Optical Glasses

Quay Australia’s vintage-inspired opticals offer a shiny gold finish for those looking for a less-subtle style.

Circle

Today’s on-trend circular lenses were first made famous by tastemakers like John Lennon and Steve Jobs.

Timo Weiland for Zenni Laze Glasses

Known for his excellent tailoring, Timo Weiland’s collection for Zenni offers sophistication at an excellent price point.

Moscot Petie Glasses

Another eyewear institution, Moscot’s subtlety chic lenses are designed by fifth-generation Zack Moscot in New York and made using handcrafted Italian acetate.

Garrett Leight Wilson Glasses

The Wilson glasses from Garrett Leight embrace a laid-back ease rooted in the brand’s California-based DNA.

Ray-Ban Blue Light Blocking 51mm Round Optical Glasses

Ray-Ban’s Italian-crafted round wire frames are a universal way of communicating cool.

Square

Slightly oversized, vintage-inspired frames give off an intellectual and eccentric vibe that will allow you to channel your inner Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky or Jeff Goldblum.

Gucci GG0469O

Famous for their newly maximalist approach, Gucci’s are at the forefront of unconventional cool.

Bottega Veneta Square Frame Optical Glasses

Bottega Veneta has emerged as one of the brands to watch, and these weighty opticals are no exception.

Persol PO3246V Eyeglasses

Fusing the brand’s signature heritage acetate with a modern metal temple, Persol’s high-quality frames are a testament to the brand’s resilience over time.

The Book Club Just Picture Victorian Bae

These exaggerated frames from The Book Club are made with recyclable, BPA-free plastic and the brand’s signature blue light lens technology.

