The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Water has long been a place humans flock to for peace and quiet. The quiet waves lapping on the shore. The shorebirds softly singing in the distance. The sun sparkling off the ripples in the water. If only we could explore the nooks and crannies of those shorelines without having to spend a fortune.

Kayaks are the perfect craft for the water-based explorer. Small and light, kayaks are easy to launch from shore, docks, and boat ramps. Their draft in the water (amount underwater) is mere inches so you can paddle right up to caves or mangroves in shallow water. Even catching your dinner with a crab trap or fishing rod is easy from the latest kayaks.

We’ve rounded up a few of the latest and greatest so you can start planning your next ocean and lake adventures.

Oru Inlet

Kayaks can be big and take a lot of room to store. Why can’t we just fold them up like paper?

With the Oru Inlet kayak you can.

The Inlet is made from custom corrugated plastic that folds down from an entire kayak to the size of a large briefcase. It weighs just 20 pounds for a 10-foot long kayak that can hold 275 pounds. If you’re wondering about durability of the folds, the company has tested it to 20,000 folds. That’s 27 years of folding and unfolding for to-go paddling every single day.

All packed up the boat is 42 inches by 18 inches by 10 inches and has a handle on top. Oru sells a backpack specifically designed for this boat as well. The pack has a pocket for a folding paddle, shoes or a water bottle and straps for a life jacket or other gear.

Old Town Sportsman AutoPilot 120

The Sportsman AutoPilot 120 from Old Town gives you ultimate control while kayak fishing and you don’t even have to paddle. The small electric motor tucked into the bow is controlled with a small remote or an app on your phone. Using the GPS and Spot-Lock technology, the remote can keep you on the exact same spot to fish regardless of wind or current. No need for a sand spear.

The Texilene seat is large and comfortable, sitting up taller on the boat so you can see the fish. The 37-inch-wide hull is stable enough to hold multiple rods, a gear crate in the back and you can stand up for fishing. There’s plenty of room for the dance party after your biggest bass ever.

Hobie Mirage Pro Angler 12

Maneuverability is key when you’re picking the right fishing spot or just exploring the beautiful coastline. Kayaks are usually cumbersome to turn when it’s time to get out of tight spaces. The Mirage Pro Angler 12 from Hobie has a set of pedal-driven fins driving the boat underneath. With the flip of a small handle at your finger tips, the fins can spin 360 degrees, powering you to the left, right, backward, or in any direction you need to go.

Don’t worry about the fins sticking out the bottom of the boat in shallow areas. Pushing one pedal forward and one back, the fins flip up flat against the boat. The fins are hinged and just flip up if you come too close to a submerged rock or log. Keep all your gear at the ready with 6 rod holders, front and center hatches, and an H-Rail Bar mounting system for GPS, fish finders, or the all-important cupholder.

Delta 15.5GT

For kayak touring multiple days, you’ll need a bit more space. The Delta 15.5GT is 15 feet long and 24 inches wide. The standard backpacking pack has 60 liters of space inside but the 15.5GT Kayak has a whopping 238 liters of space inside for gear and food on your trip. You may not be able to jam the kitchen sink in there but a small barbecue could certainly fit.

Delta kayaks are made with thermoformed plastic which is injected into a mold. Compared to the standard rotomolded plastic kayaks which can be very heavy, thermoformed boats are considerably lighter while maintaining their bomber durability. You probably won’t want to run your shiny new boat up on the rocks on shore but with thermoformed plastic you could.

Perception Access 9.5

Sometimes you just need a smaller boat for hopping out on the lake or calm water. The Perception Access is 9.5 feet long made from a single molded piece of plastic. No extra parts to get lost or malfunction on this one. The seat, footrests, and handles are molded right into the shell of the boat.

The rotomolded plastic the Access is made out of is bombproof and can easy take decades of bashing around on the shore with new paddlers or kids. Bungees on the front and pack hold some gear for a day of paddling. A small hatch in the back keeps gear dry and 2 molded-in rod holders hold the tools you need to catch dinner.

Ocean Kayak – Malibu Two

Paddling by yourself can get lonely. A double kayak like the Malibu Two by Ocean seats two people for twice the fun and paddling power.

The seats in the Malibu Two can adjust when your back is getting tired. One of the seats can be repositioned to the middle for when you’re out solo. Hatches in front of each seat hold wallets and phones to keep them dry. Straps at the bow, center, and stern help hold your lunch bag and extra clothes in the boat.

Just remember to sit in the back so the person in the front never knows you’re not paddling.

Advanced Elements Advanced Frame

Rather than folding like the Oru Inlet, the AdvancedFame kayak from Advanced Elements inflates. Unpack, unroll, and inflate.

Aluminum ribs in the bow and stern help keep the structure and rigidity. An inflatable ridge around the cockpit lets you attach a spray skirt to keep the water out on longer paddles. With a little bit of storage in the bow and stern, you can pack your gear for an overnight trip.

When you’re done, deflate, roll it up, and tuck it in your closet.

Editors' Recommendations