 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

RVing to check out April’s solar eclipse? Check out one of these top camping sites for the best views

RV camping sites to view the 2024 solar eclipse

Sarah Joseph
By
Total Eclipse
Justin Dickey / Unsplash

If you’ve never seen a total eclipse before, this is your chance! On April 8th, a total solar eclipse will cross North America. It will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and stripe over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Needless to say, this solar eclipse has stirred a wave of excitement through the astronomy community, and for those seeking a memorable experience, many are considering an RV trip to scout out the best locations. If you’re looking to camp out to watch the eclipse and enjoy some of America’s most beautiful landscapes, CAMPLUZX has just compiled a list of great campgrounds and state parks that promise an unrivaled view of the action.

2024 total eclipse
Mathew Schwartz / Unsplash

Best places to view the solar eclipse 2024

The viewing time for each location has been approximated with the help of NASA’s data. Check out the full article for other viewing opportunities and more accurate times.

Recommended Videos

McKinney Falls State Park, Austin, Texas

Just a stone’s throw from the vibrant city of Austin, McKinney Falls State Park is a haven for those looking to combine urban exploration with natural wonders. This state park offers spacious RV sites amidst lush greenery and serene waterfalls, creating a picturesque backdrop for the eclipse. The clear Texas skies are ideal for stargazing, making this location a top pick for eclipse chasers.

Related

The partial eclipse will begin at around 12:20 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 1:40 pm CDT.

Gulpha Gorge Campground, Hot Springs, Arkansas

Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains, Gulpha Gorge Campground in Hot Springs, Arkansas, is a gem for those seeking a tranquil escape. The campground is equipped with full hookups for RVs, ensuring a comfortable stay. Surrounded by rolling hills and the soothing sounds of the Gulpha Creek, this site provides a peaceful setting to witness the solar eclipse amidst nature’s splendor.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 12:30 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 1:50 pm CDT.

Archway RV Park, Mt. Vernon, Illinois

For a more community-focused experience, Archway RV Park near Mt. Vernon, Illinois, is an excellent choice. Known for its friendly atmosphere and well-maintained facilities, this RV park offers a cozy setting to view the eclipse. Its proximity to local attractions and essential amenities makes it a convenient and enjoyable stop for families and solo travelers alike.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 12:40 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 2:00 pm CDT.

Fern Lake Campground, Paducah, Kentucky

Fern Lake Campground, situated near Paducah, Kentucky, is a destination that blends the charm of a rustic RV camping experience with modern conveniences. With its serene lake and abundant wildlife, this campground provides a tranquil setting for eclipse viewing. The open skies and natural surroundings offer an unobstructed view of the eclipse, making it a preferred spot for nature enthusiasts.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 12:40 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 2:00 pm CDT.

Cedar Lane RV Resort, Port Clinton, Ohio

Located on the shores of Lake Erie, Cedar Lane RV Resort in Port Clinton, Ohio, offers a lakeside eclipse viewing experience. This resort caters to RVers with top-notch facilities and breathtaking views of the lake. The combination of the eclipse and the tranquil waters of Lake Erie promises a truly magical experience for visitors.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 2:00 pm CDT and reach its maximum by around 3:15 pm CDT.

Niagara Falls and Grand Island KOA Holiday, Niagara Falls, New York

For those looking to combine natural wonders with celestial phenomena, the Niagara Falls and the Grand Island KOA Holiday in New York is a great choice. Positioned close to the majestic Niagara Falls, this KOA offers comfortable RV sites and a host of recreational activities. Witnessing the eclipse with the backdrop of one of the world’s most famous waterfalls is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

For this area, the partial eclipse will begin at around 2:00 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 3:20 pm CDT.

Canadian Border KOA Journey, Houlton, Maine

The Canadian Border KOA Journey in Houlton, Maine is another great option. Located near the scenic Canadian border, this camping ground provides a peaceful and spacious environment for eclipse watching. It might be chilly at this time of year, but this site’s northern location offers an up-close and personal look at the eclipse.

For this area, the partial eclipse will begin at around 2:20 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 3:30 pm CDT.

RV’ing to view April’s solar eclipse presents an opportunity to explore some of the most scenic locations across the United States. Remember, when viewing a solar eclipse, it’s crucial to prioritize safety. The sun’s rays, even during an eclipse, can cause serious eye damage if viewed directly without proper protection. Make sure you bring Solar Viewers or Eclipse Glasses, and avoid using cameras or telescopes without the proper filters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Make your next camping cookout epic with the best mobile kitchens
Organize, prep, and cook in the wild just like at home with these compact, camp-friendly cook stations
Friends sharing a meal while camping by a lake

A fresh, hot meal is usually out of the question when it comes to camping or hiking in the wilderness. Most people usually munch on trail mix, sandwiches, or beef jerky for sustained, carb-fueled energy. But what if we told you that foods like fire-roasted hot dogs, seared smoky steaks, and even spaghetti with meatballs are all possible to cook in the great outdoors? Well, thanks to the magic of camp cooking gear, you're able to cook almost any type of food just about anywhere these days. These are our top picks for the best mobile camp kitchens that all guarantee the potential for a gourmet meal for your next camping adventure.

Read more
Yellowstone National Park, the Amalfi Coast, and more: Add these top 5 heritage sites to your travel bucket list
When you should visit (and more)
The South Rim of the Grand Canyon (Arizona)

Betway has recently revealed the top 100 most beautiful Natural heritage sites based on the number of Instagram hashtags, and the United States and Italy dominate the top 5 spots. If you're considering a trip this year, why not go and see what all the fuss is about? This post will explore the top 5 results of Betway's study and provide some valuable planning information for all of these heritage sites.

Grand Canyon
What list would be complete without the Grand Canyon? About 5 million people visit the Grand Canyon every year, so it's not a surprise that it's one of the most Instagrammed places out there. Coming into first place with a whopping 4.3 million hashtags, the Grand Canyon is sure to blow your mind.

Read more
You can mountain bike into Death Valley and watch the next solar eclipse on October 14
Death valley and a solar eclipse? How delightfully dystopian!
A picture showing the beautiful landscape and clear skies of Death Valley

I don’t think we need to say more than a mountain bike trip into Death Valley to watch the upcoming solar eclipse. But if that is where we left it that wouldn’t be doing justice to the incredible five-day excursion being put on by Escape Adventures. 

Celebrating over 30 years of planning, prepping, and leading adventure travel vacations, Escape Adventures has it all covered. From avid cyclists to beginners bringing along their families, Escape Adventures has a vacation for everybody.

Read more