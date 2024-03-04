RV camping sites to view the 2024 solar eclipse

If you’ve never seen a total eclipse before, this is your chance! On April 8th, a total solar eclipse will cross North America. It will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and stripe over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Needless to say, this solar eclipse has stirred a wave of excitement through the astronomy community, and for those seeking a memorable experience, many are considering an RV trip to scout out the best locations. If you’re looking to camp out to watch the eclipse and enjoy some of America’s most beautiful landscapes, CAMPLUZX has just compiled a list of great campgrounds and state parks that promise an unrivaled view of the action.

Best places to view the solar eclipse 2024

The viewing time for each location has been approximated with the help of NASA’s data. Check out the full article for other viewing opportunities and more accurate times.

Recommended Videos

McKinney Falls State Park, Austin, Texas

Just a stone’s throw from the vibrant city of Austin, McKinney Falls State Park is a haven for those looking to combine urban exploration with natural wonders. This state park offers spacious RV sites amidst lush greenery and serene waterfalls, creating a picturesque backdrop for the eclipse. The clear Texas skies are ideal for stargazing, making this location a top pick for eclipse chasers.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 12:20 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 1:40 pm CDT.

Gulpha Gorge Campground, Hot Springs, Arkansas

Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains, Gulpha Gorge Campground in Hot Springs, Arkansas, is a gem for those seeking a tranquil escape. The campground is equipped with full hookups for RVs, ensuring a comfortable stay. Surrounded by rolling hills and the soothing sounds of the Gulpha Creek, this site provides a peaceful setting to witness the solar eclipse amidst nature’s splendor.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 12:30 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 1:50 pm CDT.

Archway RV Park, Mt. Vernon, Illinois

For a more community-focused experience, Archway RV Park near Mt. Vernon, Illinois, is an excellent choice. Known for its friendly atmosphere and well-maintained facilities, this RV park offers a cozy setting to view the eclipse. Its proximity to local attractions and essential amenities makes it a convenient and enjoyable stop for families and solo travelers alike.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 12:40 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 2:00 pm CDT.

Fern Lake Campground, Paducah, Kentucky

Fern Lake Campground, situated near Paducah, Kentucky, is a destination that blends the charm of a rustic RV camping experience with modern conveniences. With its serene lake and abundant wildlife, this campground provides a tranquil setting for eclipse viewing. The open skies and natural surroundings offer an unobstructed view of the eclipse, making it a preferred spot for nature enthusiasts.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 12:40 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 2:00 pm CDT.

Cedar Lane RV Resort, Port Clinton, Ohio

Located on the shores of Lake Erie, Cedar Lane RV Resort in Port Clinton, Ohio, offers a lakeside eclipse viewing experience. This resort caters to RVers with top-notch facilities and breathtaking views of the lake. The combination of the eclipse and the tranquil waters of Lake Erie promises a truly magical experience for visitors.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 2:00 pm CDT and reach its maximum by around 3:15 pm CDT.

Niagara Falls and Grand Island KOA Holiday, Niagara Falls, New York

For those looking to combine natural wonders with celestial phenomena, the Niagara Falls and the Grand Island KOA Holiday in New York is a great choice. Positioned close to the majestic Niagara Falls, this KOA offers comfortable RV sites and a host of recreational activities. Witnessing the eclipse with the backdrop of one of the world’s most famous waterfalls is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

For this area, the partial eclipse will begin at around 2:00 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 3:20 pm CDT.

Canadian Border KOA Journey, Houlton, Maine

The Canadian Border KOA Journey in Houlton, Maine is another great option. Located near the scenic Canadian border, this camping ground provides a peaceful and spacious environment for eclipse watching. It might be chilly at this time of year, but this site’s northern location offers an up-close and personal look at the eclipse.

For this area, the partial eclipse will begin at around 2:20 pm CDT and reach its maximum by 3:30 pm CDT.

RV’ing to view April’s solar eclipse presents an opportunity to explore some of the most scenic locations across the United States. Remember, when viewing a solar eclipse, it’s crucial to prioritize safety. The sun’s rays, even during an eclipse, can cause serious eye damage if viewed directly without proper protection. Make sure you bring Solar Viewers or Eclipse Glasses, and avoid using cameras or telescopes without the proper filters.

Editors' Recommendations