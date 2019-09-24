If ever you thought a belt was just an accessory to be worn about and forgotten, something you pick up and put on without giving it a second mind, think again. We’re here to tell you all about the best belts for men, the sort of rugged and finely crafted leather accessories that can advance any look from good to great. The picks below are made to be worn with chinos, denim, chore pants, dress trousers — you name it, and these options work.

Taylor Stitch Stitched Belt

Is it possible that Taylor Stitch has done an even better job with its leather accessories and fine goods — like this stylish leather belt — than we thought was achievable? Yes and yes. In short, for pairing with the San Francisco brand’s slim chinos and denim (plus stylish chambray shirting), grab this handsome leather belt.

Bexar Goods Co. Keeper Brass Belt

When the time comes to find the best belt, we believe it’s more than advisable to spend a little bit more than you might have first intended. Take the Bexar Goods Co. Keeper Brass Belt, a durable and pleasingly rugged bridle leather belt, to wear with everything from chore pants to inky blue selvedge denim.

Tanner Goods Standard Belt

We told you that the best belts sometimes require an investment, and the Tanner Goods Standard Belt is one of the best examples of that approach that we can find. We love the black-and-tan combo and the quality is evident (especially if you get the chance to check one out in person at the brand’s exceptional Portland flagship).

WP Standard Wire Belt

We’ve long been fans of the great gear being painstakingly handcrafted by WP Standard — take the WP Standard Wire Belt, the perfect belt to wear as you travel. The D-ring buckle and contrast stitching are major design features we love.

Grovemade Minimalist Belt Kit

We can’t help but appreciate another Portland-based brand’s attention to detail and quality craftsmanship, and the fact that the Grovemade Minimalist Belt Kit offers some serious bang for your buck is only an added bonus. To wit, The Minimalist Belt Kit gives you two leather belt options and two buckles, all made with richly crafted, high-quality leather. Mix and match as you please.

