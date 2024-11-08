 Skip to main content
PAKA wants to keep your feet warm, and send you to Peru

Buying this gift box could end with you in Peru

Three pair of PAKA socks
PAKA

If you have never worn alpaca, you have yet to experience one of the most luxurious fabrics on the market. Sure, you could go with silk or cashmere, but alpaca has one thing those don’t: people travel across the world to get something made from alpaca. One of the must-do items on many itineraries of a trip to Peru is picking up an alpaca sweater, or an alpaca blanket, or an alpaca hat. There is a reason for that; you should experience it for yourself. If you are not ready to drop the money on a sweater, PAKA is a company that has a different idea for you. The PAKA sock gift box allows you to experience the alpaca experience for a much more affordable price. While it is meant to be the perfect gift for someone you love, there is a great reason you may want to keep it for yourself.

Wonka-style Peru trip

PAKA Sock unboxed
PAKA

Remember when you were a kid and saw Charlie open his Wonka bar to find the golden ticket? Then, he was whisked away on a magical trip to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. PAKA wants to do the same thing to you; only don’t eat the socks. One of the 4,000 gift boxes will contain two custom patches, each redeemable for one round-trip ticket to Peru. Not only does that mean you should keep this gift box for yourself (we understand the Humbug sentiment, but we love to travel), but it also means you’re going to save the money on a plane ticket so you can buy a sweater and a blanket.

PAKA Gift Box

